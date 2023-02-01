ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

KTAR.com

Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday

PHOENIX — Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere. The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

New desert garden open at Phoenix park in time for Super Bowl events

PHOENIX — Hance Park in downtown Phoenix will host one of the Valley’s many Super Bowl festivities, and now it has a brand new desert garden to welcome visitors. The garden is funded by a $2 million sponsorship from waste disposal company, Republic Services. The 1-acre space includes...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning

It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes

Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains

PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies in Sun City duplex fire, 3 others displaced

SUN CITY, Ariz. - A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Sun City home overnight, officials said. The fire happened at a duplex near 107th Avenue and Peoria, and dozens of firefighters from Peoria and Glendale responded. The roof partially collapsed on one side of the...
SUN CITY, AZ
KTAR.com

Fall Out Boy returning to Phoenix this summer for 1st time in 6 years

PHOENIX – Fall Out Boy is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer when the pop punkers hit the road to support a new album. The Chicago band is set to release “So Much (For) Stardust,” its eighth studio album, on March 24 and launch So Much For (Tour) Dust with a hometown show at Wrigley Field on June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ

