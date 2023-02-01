Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona Renaissance Festival returns to East Valley on Saturday
PHOENIX — Arizona’s 35th Annual Renaissance Festival returns to Arizona on Saturday with a medieval amusement park with a 16th-century European village atmosphere. The festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday through April 2, taking place in Gold Canyon in the foothills of Superstition Mountains located off US 60.
From festivals to family fun, here are the Valley's biggest events this February
Other than the Super Bowl and WMPO, there’s lots to do in the Phoenix Metro area this February! The list includes: Jurassic Quest, Arizona Renaissance Festival, Innings Festival and more.
KTAR.com
New desert garden open at Phoenix park in time for Super Bowl events
PHOENIX — Hance Park in downtown Phoenix will host one of the Valley’s many Super Bowl festivities, and now it has a brand new desert garden to welcome visitors. The garden is funded by a $2 million sponsorship from waste disposal company, Republic Services. The 1-acre space includes...
KTAR.com
Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler
PHOENIX – Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest. The pre-Mardi Gras party is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dr. AJ Chandler Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. “Angry Crab Shack...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back, hot air balloons will rise in the Goodyear sky and there’ll be plenty of museums to explore. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Saturday and Sunday. Time: 10 a.m. Venue: Phoenix Convention...
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
Valley restaurants featured on Food Network, Netflix shows to try Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — Looking to get a bite to eat while you're gearing up for the Super Bowl?. Visit these restaurants reviewed and aired on Netflix or The Food Network. Each has its own signature craft!. Taco Chronicles first premiered in 2019 on Netflix. In season three, four Phoenix taco...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Arizona’s Top Shopping Center Redeveloper Unveils His Latest Transformation at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale
It was the beginning of the new millennium. The year was 2000 when Arizona Redeveloper and Entrepreneur Michael Pollack purchased Glenfair Plaza at the NW corner of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. At the time of purchase Glenfair Plaza had become an eyesore with recent tenant departures...
AZFamily
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
Woman Jokes That 'Best Western' Hotel Room 'Transported Her to the Matrix'
Honestly, the room really does have an odd vibe.
KTAR.com
Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year
PHOENIX — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to debut three new locations across the Valley this year. The newest locations are set to open in Chandler, Tempe and Glendale, bringing the total amount of stores in Arizona to 14, according to a press release. The East...
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
fox10phoenix.com
Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains
PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
Popular Maskadores Taco Shop to Open Three More Locations Just This Year
Expanding while giving opportunities to family members and former employees lies at the heart of their success.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies in Sun City duplex fire, 3 others displaced
SUN CITY, Ariz. - A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Sun City home overnight, officials said. The fire happened at a duplex near 107th Avenue and Peoria, and dozens of firefighters from Peoria and Glendale responded. The roof partially collapsed on one side of the...
KTAR.com
Fall Out Boy returning to Phoenix this summer for 1st time in 6 years
PHOENIX – Fall Out Boy is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer when the pop punkers hit the road to support a new album. The Chicago band is set to release “So Much (For) Stardust,” its eighth studio album, on March 24 and launch So Much For (Tour) Dust with a hometown show at Wrigley Field on June 21.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
Comments / 0