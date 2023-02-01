Read full article on original website
Bay Net
County Commissioner Eric Colvin Announces Big New Changes Coming To St. Mary’s County
CALIFORNIA, Md. – St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin appeared on The Baynet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” to discuss new developments and tax credits. Commissioner Colvin, along with hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, discussed details on expansions at the airport, the...
Bay Net
NYC Housing Executive To Lead Housing Authority Of St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announces Simone Ross, MPA as the new Executive Director for the organization. Ross comes to HASMC with more than 20 years of housing, medical, and mental health experience. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve...
Business Monthly
Electric school buses coming to Howard, Anne Arundel
New Maryland legislation requiring schools to begin purchasing or using zero emission buses beginning in 2025 is causing school administrators and transportation contractors to take a hard look at their operations. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, co-sponsored by State Senators Guy Guzzone, Katie Fry Hester, Clarence Lam, and...
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Bay Net
Chick-Fil-A And Aldi Could Be Coming To Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On February 13, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission will review the Golden Beach Development concept site plan. The proposal is for a new shopping center located in the same area as the farmer’s market. The proposal includes a potential 20,599 sq ft...
Wbaltv.com
Rescuing Maryland birds turned Anne Arundel County girl into published author
BOYDS, Md. — A young student from Anne Arundel County turned her passion for birds into a published book. Xaviana Leis is not your typical 11-year-old. "I wanted to make something that would help inspire others to learn more about birds and how to help them," she said. Xaviana's...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would create task force to investigate why Maryland hospital ER wait times are so long
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland Senate bill would create a task force to diagnose what's causing long wait times at hospital emergency departments and make recommendations to resolve it. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Maryland has ranked last with the longest average wait times in...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Arrest Man Following Barricade Situation In St. Mary’s County
(CALIFORNIA, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man following a barricade situation Tuesday evening in St. Mary’s County. The suspect, identified as Dennis Andrew Gibson, 40, of California, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and numerous firearms violations. He is being held without bail at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
talbotspy.org
Long-awaited and Complex Cannabis Reform Begins in Annapolis
The two lawmakers who are cosponsoring the Cannabis Reform bill in the Maryland House of Delegates and are responsible for shepherding it through the legislative straits were both opponents of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Nevertheless, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), chair of the Economic Matters Committee, and Del. Vanessa...
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
Here are the six Marylanders Gov. Wes Moore honored during his State of the State address for their commitment to service
Moore symbolizes the guests to encourage lawmakers to approve education and veteran policies and budget items. The post Here are the six Marylanders Gov. Wes Moore honored during his State of the State address for their commitment to service appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bill to regulate recreational marijuana introduced to state legislature
Delegate C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County, introduced a whopping 120 page bill on Friday.
Wbaltv.com
Bill would require schools to notify parents before conducting active-shooter drills
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Changes may be coming to active-shooter drills at Maryland schools. State law currently requires the drills, but it doesn't mandate that school systems notify parents, students or school staff ahead of time. Montgomery County Delegate Jared Solomon, D-District 18, considers the legislation he's sponsoring, House Bill...
tysonsreporter.com
Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn
Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
washingtoninformer.com
Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks
Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in
Governor's bills aims to help veterans, entrepreneurs and lower-income Marylanders — and buyers of electric trucks. The post Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Authorities Can't Find Suspect Who Let Monitor Battery Run Out: St. Mary's Sheriff
A wanted suspect is at large in Maryland after allowing the battery of his GPS monitoring device to run out without advising staff at the Maryland jail that previously housed him that the juice was running low, authorities announced.The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s ass…
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
