thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse
Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Real Estate: Market Heating Up in Frigid 02818
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/3/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 12 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
GoLocalProv
Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Moving to Financial District
The Providence-Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is moving to the heart of downtown Providence in the financial district. The tourism group is known for everything from Providence Restaurant Weeks to promoting the region globally as a destination for conventions. Now, it is moving to 100 Westminster Street — a...
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Woonsocket gets $6.5M for infrastructure upgrades
Officials said the federal funding would go toward repairing the city's bridges, fixing lead paint hazards, and creating better sidewalks.
Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford
After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
Valley Breeze
Simplified food truck rules up for consideration
CUMBERLAND – Town officials are set to correct an admitted mistake made three years ago when they approved new rules for food trucks. An ordinance amending Article IX of the town’s code of ordinances, pertaining to mobile food trucks operating within the town, would nix the process put in place in early 2021 that no one followed through on enforcing.
rinewstoday.com
RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs
Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
Valley Breeze
Local farmer working hard to keep egg prices down
FOSTER – Amid high egg prices and plenty of people considering whether to build their own backyard chicken coops, Eli Berkowitz, owner of Rhode Island’s largest chicken and egg farm, says he’s doing his best to keep prices as low as possible. Berkowitz’s Little Rhody Farms is...
ABC6.com
Scaffolding collapses off Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 6-story-high scaffolding fell from the Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro Friday, police said. Around 5 p.m., police received a call about an item falling onto a parked car near the building. Police then reached out to the North Attleboro Fire Department, which...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket opens warming shelter on Main Street
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open today, Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will also be preparing three fresh meals per day.
Turnto10.com
Warming station in Pawtucket may not open due to energy bill issues
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Black Lives Matter warming station in Pawtucket may not be open this weekend as it deals with an apparent energy bill issue. The location on East Avenue is run by BLM RI founder Gary Dantzler, but it's owned independently. Mayor Donald Grebien's office told...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Alana O’Hare Joins PWCVB
Alana O'Hare, the former ABC6 reporter and press secretary to Governor Dan McKee, is joining the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitor's Bureau as Senior Director of the Tourism Improvement District. “Alana’s energy, experience, and love of her home state make her a perfect choice for our organization,” said PWCVB President...
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
