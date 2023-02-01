After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO