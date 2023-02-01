Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Gentian Club hosts flower arranging demonstrations
SCITUATE – The Gentian Garden Club will host a flower arranging demonstration at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.; and at North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pre-register to be entered in the raffle...
Valley Breeze
Free Yoga Classes at AMCH
CUMBERLAND – Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Arnold Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will offer two free yoga classes. Senior Yoga will take place on Tuesdays, for 12 weeks, from 2 to 3 p.m. No yoga experience is necessary. The class provides slow, mindful movements with care not to over extend oneself, state the organizers. The focus is on improving flexibility, balance, stability, breath flow and relaxation. Postures are taught seated, standing and floor positions. Individual attention and assistance will be given where needed.
Valley Breeze
Bernice F. Salzberg – North Smithfield
Bernice F. Salzberg, 93, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully Feb. 2, 2023. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Hassan and Ida Hassan and sister of the late Eleanor Torun, Louise Condon of Needham, Mass., and Robert Hassan of North Smithfield. Her husband, Richard Salzberg, predeceased her in 1993.
Valley Breeze
Stadium Theatre presents Conversations with Spirits
WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present Conversations with Spirits featuring Roland Comtois on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Comtois will share stories from a lifetime of spiritual communications, offer messages from loved ones and review his “Purple Paper” messages.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
Valley Breeze
Playdough Fun at East Smithfield Library
SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host Playdough Fun on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Visit the library to explore the benefits of playing with playdough. This program is for children ages 8 and younger and a caregiver. There will be playdough and tools provided.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket opens warming shelter on Main Street
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open today, Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will also be preparing three fresh meals per day.
Valley Breeze
Seniors invited to learn about volunteer opportunities
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a presentation on volunteerism with Kamalich Vega from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program on Friday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. Vega will discuss the opportunities seniors have to volunteer their time and talent. Everyone 55-plus is invited...
Valley Breeze
The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International
CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
Valley Breeze
South Attleboro Lions Club holding pajama drive
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is hosting its third Sweet Dreams Pajama Drive during February. The pajama drive will provide pajamas, a book, and a stuffed animal or blanket to a child in need. The club is working with local churches and community organizations to deliver the pajamas for children from infancy through age 18.
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
Valley Breeze
Bristol Chorale seeks singers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Bristol Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of Massachusetts, under the direction of maestro Earl Raney, extends an invitation to area singers, ages 14 through adult, to join the Bristol Chorale. Rehearsals are held Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St., Attleboro, Mass....
Valley Breeze
Teens invited to Valentine's Day program at the library
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library Teen Center will hold a Valentine’s/Anti-Valentine’s Party on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants will make valentines for friends and significant others, construct duct-tape roses, listen to love songs and breakup songs, and have snacks. This is a teen event designed for ages 12-18. Registration is not required.
Valley Breeze
College news
Jared Rivard, of Woonsocket, has been appointed a member of the 2022-2023 Nichols College Senior Advisory Council. Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, and Sophia Oliveras of Woonsocket have earned a certificate in revenue management from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute at Lasell University.
Valley Breeze
Claire M. Breault – Pawtucket
Claire M. Breault, 90, passed away peacefully on Jan. 17, 2023. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Eugene A. and Germaine L. (Tetreault) Breault. Claire worked at Balfour Company for many years before her retirement.
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Board of Winter? game night
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
Valley Breeze
Morning Book Discussion at Cumberland Library Feb. 8
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Morning Book Discussion will be meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Led by Megan Nicholls, participants will be discussing "The Switch," by Beth O’Leary. Books are available at the checkout desk, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. All are welcome.
Valley Breeze
Young Writers Workshop meets Saturday
SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Young Writers Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. Grades 6-12 are invited to explore different types of writing. New members are always welcomed. Attend in person or online via Zoom.
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
Dorothy Callahan – Cumberland
Dorothy (McGeehan) Callahan, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Callahan Jr. for 53 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Wilde) McGeehan.
