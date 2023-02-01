CUMBERLAND – Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Arnold Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will offer two free yoga classes. Senior Yoga will take place on Tuesdays, for 12 weeks, from 2 to 3 p.m. No yoga experience is necessary. The class provides slow, mindful movements with care not to over extend oneself, state the organizers. The focus is on improving flexibility, balance, stability, breath flow and relaxation. Postures are taught seated, standing and floor positions. Individual attention and assistance will be given where needed.

