Valley Breeze
Northern R.I. Art Group displays artwork at Cumberland Library
CUMBERLAND – Artwork by the Art Group of Northern Rhode Island is being displayed in the showcases near the entrance of the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, during the month of February. The Art Group meets at the library every third Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland Library hosts Book Lovers local author expo Feb. 18
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is hosting the Book Lovers Local Author Expo on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. This event is returning to the library for the first time since 2020. Readers of all ages and interests can visit anytime during the expo's hours.
Valley Breeze
The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International
CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Board of Winter? game night
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
Valley Breeze
Seniors invited to learn about volunteer opportunities
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host a presentation on volunteerism with Kamalich Vega from the Retired Senior Volunteer Program on Friday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. Vega will discuss the opportunities seniors have to volunteer their time and talent. Everyone 55-plus is invited...
Valley Breeze
Gentian Club hosts flower arranging demonstrations
SCITUATE – The Gentian Garden Club will host a flower arranging demonstration at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.; and at North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pre-register to be entered in the raffle...
Valley Breeze
Young Writers Workshop meets Saturday
SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Young Writers Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. Grades 6-12 are invited to explore different types of writing. New members are always welcomed. Attend in person or online via Zoom.
Valley Breeze
Quaker Girl in Washington: The Influence of Dolley Madison at Cumberland Library Feb. 9
CUMBERLAND – Enjoy a stroll through the social and political swirl of post-Revolution America at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The hostess will be Dolley Madison, the Quaker child who transformed into one of America’s most fashionable, gracious, and...
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
Valley Breeze
South Attleboro Lions Club holding pajama drive
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is hosting its third Sweet Dreams Pajama Drive during February. The pajama drive will provide pajamas, a book, and a stuffed animal or blanket to a child in need. The club is working with local churches and community organizations to deliver the pajamas for children from infancy through age 18.
Valley Breeze
WHA extends executive director search
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
Valley Breeze
Teens invited to Valentine's Day program at the library
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library Teen Center will hold a Valentine’s/Anti-Valentine’s Party on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Participants will make valentines for friends and significant others, construct duct-tape roses, listen to love songs and breakup songs, and have snacks. This is a teen event designed for ages 12-18. Registration is not required.
Valley Breeze
Emmanuel House Homeless Shelter open 24 hours as warming center in Providence
PROVIDENCE – Emmanuel House, the homeless shelter of the Diocese of Providence is operating 24 hours a day as both a shelter and state warming center for the duration of the cold weather. Those seeking shelter or warmth can call Emmanuel House at 401-421-7888 or go directly to Emmanuel...
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Public Schools to hold district's Spelling Bee Feb. 7
LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools will hold the district’s annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 152 Jenckes Hill Road. In case of inclement weather, a snow date is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Valley Breeze
Bristol Chorale seeks singers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Bristol Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of Massachusetts, under the direction of maestro Earl Raney, extends an invitation to area singers, ages 14 through adult, to join the Bristol Chorale. Rehearsals are held Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St., Attleboro, Mass....
Valley Breeze
Maker Stations at Lincoln Library Feb. 11
LINCOLN – Kids ages 4 and older are invited to the Lincoln Public Library Children’s Program Room, 145 Old River Road, on Saturday, Feb. 11, to visit maker stations where they can take part in various challenges. Stations will be set up for thematic crafts and other DIY...
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Knights of Columbus to hold Blood Drive Feb. 6
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Knights of Columbus will be holding a blood drive in the Bloodmobile at the Columbus Club of Lincoln Hall, 171 Jenckes Hill Road, on Monday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. Donations will be by appointment, walk-ins will be welcomed if availability permits at...
