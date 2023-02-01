Read full article on original website
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Almost half of global strategists think Russia could become a failed state within the next 10 years
Economic collapse and social upheaval could be in the cards for Russia and Putin by 2033.
BBC
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for US visa
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month US tourist visa, his lawyer has told the BBC. Mr Bolsonaro has been staying in Florida since 30 December. The former president plans to stay in the US while immigration officials process the visa. He is under investigation in Brazil...
Fury as 'neutral' South Africa announces 'immoral' joint wargames with Russia and China
After months of placating Russia's butchery in Ukraine, Cyril Ramaphosa has ditched his supposed 'neutrality' to the war by hosting the naval drills next month.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
Norway tops global democracy rankings while Russia suffers biggest slide after invading Ukraine
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released its global democracy index for 2022, in which 167 countries have their state of democracy ranked on a scale from one to ten.
OilPrice.com
Why Russia Is Failing To Gain Influence In Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visited South Africa to lay the groundwork for a second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg and discussed naval exercises with China near Durban's Port. The plan for joint naval exercises with China and South Africa near Durban attracted attention despite only one Russian frigate present. Chinese...
The Jewish Press
Sudan Confirms Israeli Foreign Minister’s Surprise Visit and Move to Normalize Ties
Sudan’s top leadership confirmed hosting Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for talks on fully normalizing ties on Thursday. Sudanese ruler General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan released a statement confirming the meeting, along with photos of himself with Cohen and other members of the Israeli entourage. “The head of the ruling council...
investing.com
Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected
© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
Democrats Look Abroad For Backing, Funneling Thousands to Chinese Foreign Actors To Sway 2024 Election.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently encountered controversy. It has gotten revealed that her campaign had directed funds to a Chinese media company registered as an agent of foreign influence.
ASEAN vows to conclude pact with China on disputed territory
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers vowed to finalize negotiations with China over a proposed pact aimed at preventing conflicts in the disputed South China Sea in their annual retreat on Saturday in Indonesia’s capital. In the final session of their two-day meeting, the ministers from...
Quartz
Uruguay has the strongest democracy in the Americas, while the US lags far behind
The most democratic country in the Americas is not Canada or the US, but Uruguay. The small South American nation scored especially high on this year’s Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual ranking of national electoral systems. Canada ranked close behind Uruguay, while the US isn’t even considered a “full democracy,” according to the index.
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil senator says he attended election conspiracy meeting with Bolsonaro
BRASILIA (Reuters) -A Brazilian senator said on Thursday that a close ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro tried to persuade the senator to join a conspiracy to overturn the far-right leader's electoral loss last year. Senator Marcos do Val told a news conference that he had been invited to a...
World
On Myanmar's coup anniversary, revolutionaries ask: Where is Western help?
Myanmar revolutionaries increasingly view Ukraine's resistance with envy. As they fight the military government — which seized power on Feb. 1 two years in 2021, we might achieve victory. On the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, revolutionary fighters fear they'll never get what they're actually begging for: MANPADS, shoulder-mounted missiles that can take down fighter jets. Myanmar's air force is supplied by Russia, which just delivered two new combat jets. Despite stunning gains on the ground, resistance fighters worry they'll never succeed against a Russian-armed air force. Guerrillas now say the fate of the war may depend on whether the West supplies missiles — as they once did to Afghan mujahideen in the 1980s, as they do now to Ukraine's army. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
France 24
Pope Francis and Africa: After DR Congo, high-stakes visit to South Sudan
In Kinshasa on Wednesday, the pope called for mutual forgiveness as he met with survivors of the brutal three-decade old war in eastern DR Congo. It was just one of the highlights of a three-day visit that comes at a crucial juncture for the nation that is home to Africa's largest Catholic population, one where the Church often fills the role of the state in providing basic social services and where the clergy's mediation matters in what's an election year for DR Congo.
Israel's far-right government wants the power to override its Supreme Court
Despite huge protests, Israel's new far-right government is doubling down on its first major initiative: to weaken the judiciary. Hungary and Poland's far-right did the same when they entered office.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu and Macron Meet in Paris and Discuss Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Thursday evening. Netanyahu was warmly welcomed by the French president. The main topic of their talks was about Iran and the joint efforts to fight Iran’s aggression and its aspiration to obtain nuclear...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows further anti-graft moves amid raids
KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities raided an influential billionaire's home on Wednesday, part of what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was a drive to root out corruption and help the country meet Western standards of clean governance.
US visa restrictions leveled on Taliban officials over repression of women, girls
The State Department is placing additional visa restrictions on certain current and former Taliban members over the regime’s repression of girls and women in Afghanistan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Wednesday statement that the restrictions will also be imposed on “members of non-state security groups” and others who are believed to be…
