TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
BBC

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for US visa

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month US tourist visa, his lawyer has told the BBC. Mr Bolsonaro has been staying in Florida since 30 December. The former president plans to stay in the US while immigration officials process the visa. He is under investigation in Brazil...
WHIO Dayton

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
OilPrice.com

Why Russia Is Failing To Gain Influence In Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov visited South Africa to lay the groundwork for a second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg and discussed naval exercises with China near Durban's Port. The plan for joint naval exercises with China and South Africa near Durban attracted attention despite only one Russian frigate present. Chinese...
The Jewish Press

Sudan Confirms Israeli Foreign Minister’s Surprise Visit and Move to Normalize Ties

Sudan’s top leadership confirmed hosting Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for talks on fully normalizing ties on Thursday. Sudanese ruler General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan released a statement confirming the meeting, along with photos of himself with Cohen and other members of the Israeli entourage. “The head of the ruling council...
investing.com

Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected

© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
Quartz

Uruguay has the strongest democracy in the Americas, while the US lags far behind

The most democratic country in the Americas is not Canada or the US, but Uruguay. The small South American nation scored especially high on this year’s Democracy Index, the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual ranking of national electoral systems. Canada ranked close behind Uruguay, while the US isn’t even considered a “full democracy,” according to the index.
On Myanmar's coup anniversary, revolutionaries ask: Where is Western help?

Myanmar revolutionaries increasingly view Ukraine's resistance with envy. As they fight the military government — which seized power on Feb. 1 two years in 2021, we might achieve victory. On the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, revolutionary fighters fear they'll never get what they're actually begging for: MANPADS, shoulder-mounted missiles that can take down fighter jets. Myanmar's air force is supplied by Russia, which just delivered two new combat jets. Despite stunning gains on the ground, resistance fighters worry they'll never succeed against a Russian-armed air force. Guerrillas now say the fate of the war may depend on whether the West supplies missiles — as they once did to Afghan mujahideen in the 1980s, as they do now to Ukraine's army. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
France 24

Pope Francis and Africa: After DR Congo, high-stakes visit to South Sudan

In Kinshasa on Wednesday, the pope called for mutual forgiveness as he met with survivors of the brutal three-decade old war in eastern DR Congo. It was just one of the highlights of a three-day visit that comes at a crucial juncture for the nation that is home to Africa's largest Catholic population, one where the Church often fills the role of the state in providing basic social services and where the clergy's mediation matters in what's an election year for DR Congo.
The Jewish Press

Netanyahu and Macron Meet in Paris and Discuss Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Thursday evening. Netanyahu was warmly welcomed by the French president. The main topic of their talks was about Iran and the joint efforts to fight Iran’s aggression and its aspiration to obtain nuclear...
The Hill

US visa restrictions leveled on Taliban officials over repression of women, girls

The State Department is placing additional visa restrictions on certain current and former Taliban members over the regime’s repression of girls and women in Afghanistan.  Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a Wednesday statement that the restrictions will also be imposed on “members of non-state security groups” and others who are believed to be…

