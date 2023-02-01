ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Oregon torture, Kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVrii_0kYWF6u100

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said.

Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital hours after he was taken into custody in Grants Pass, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExN0K_0kYWF6u100
This undated photo provided by the Grants Pass Police Department shows Benjamin Obadiah Foster. Foster, accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, eluded a police raid on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, Ore. He may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or changing his hair color, police said. (Grants Pass Police Department via AP, File)

Foster barricaded himself under a house as officers from four agencies concentrated in the area, set up a command post and assembled a SWAT team while attempting to secure his surrender beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 8 p.m., Hattersley said the situation had been resolved but did not immediately confirm whether Foster had been arrested. Police later confirmed Foster was in custody, but a little more than an hour later said he had succumbed to his injuries.

Hattersley said authorities received “credible information” that Foster had entered the home where a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death on Jan. 24, The Daily Courier reported . She was hospitalized in critical condition.

As police gathered at the home where Foster was located, some area residents received a notification to shelter in place, the Daily Courier reported.

Foster was spotted Tuesday morning walking a dog in the Grants Pass area, according to a Grants Pass Police Department Facebook post .

Last Thursday, law enforcement raided a property in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, but Foster, who had been staying on family property there, slipped away. Forested mountains surround the community, but investigators believe that instead of disappearing solo into the wilderness, Foster had help getting out of the area.

Biden administration wants credit card late fees slashed to $8

Grants Pass is a town of some 40,000 in southwest Oregon next to Interstate 5.

In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster held his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks. He initially was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison upon conviction.

Foster reached a deal with Clark County prosecutors in August 2021 that allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

A judge sentenced him to up to 2 1/2 years in a Nevada prison. But after the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial were factored into his punishment, Foster was left to serve less than 200 additional days in state custody.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper, and a bloody finale

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in rural southwest Oregon were on high alert: A man with a history of kidnapping and torturing women in two states was on the run in their territory. When a tip came in from a cab company that had given him a ride, they went house-to-house to check on residents. Peering through a window of one home, they found a gruesome scene: the bodies of two men who had been beaten to death. The discovery Tuesday near Grants Pass, Oregon, was a bloody link in a chain of dramatic events that ended hours later...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Woman accused of helping, hiding Benjamin Foster pleads not guilty

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday where her attorney entered a ‘not guilty’ plea. Jones, who is 68-years-old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. Foster, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday after...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Accused accomplice indicted in Benjamin Foster attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A Sunny Valley woman has an indictment by a Josephine County Grand Jury today. It accuses her of helping an attempted murder suspect by hiding him and helping him hide related criminal evidence. A grand jury indicted 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones today for two felony counts...
orangeandbluepress.com

Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Coos Bay man accused of violating restraining order arrested

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A man who had allegedly violated a restraining order multiple times was arrested Thursday afternoon after shutting the door on deputies who showed up to his house, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the CCSO, deputies got a call from a female victim...
COOS BAY, OR
KDRV

Jackson County single-vehicle car crash leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A Medford resident was left dead following a car crash near Jacksonville. Yesterday at about 5:30 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 32 outside of Jacksonville. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the car was traveling east on...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
ASHLAND, OR
kezi.com

Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Bandon man missing, may be driving van, Coos County deputies say

BANDON, Ore. -- Coos County Search and Rescue is searching for an 83-year-old missing man Wednesday who may be in possession of a van. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue responded to the Bandon area at about 9 a.m. on February 1 to try to find Clarence Edward Pitts, 83. Deputies said Pitts reportedly walked away from his home in Bandon on January 31 at about 1 p.m., and it’s possible he departed in a white van that was later found to be missing from the residence.
BANDON, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy