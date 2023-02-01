Record warmth, explosion of pollen headline our weather

February will start with another very warm day and adding to the years-long streak of at least one, 80 degree day every month.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking temperatures near the 2002 record of 83 degrees. We’ll have scattered clouds and sunshine and very high pine pollen.

More morning fog will arrive again tomorrow and then we will rise to near record highs in the mid 80s. Thursday’s record of 84 was set on Feb. 2, 1990.

A cool down arrives as widespread showers push in for Friday. We will drop to the 60s by Friday.

We turn windy for the start of the weekend with a few showers, especially at the coast. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few showers closer to the coast. Temperatures will only be in the low 60s.

Sunday is likely going to feel similar with temperatures only in the mid-60s, cloudy and breezy. A few showers are possible, primarily closer to the coastline.

Early next week looks milder to start.



