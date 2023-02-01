'Go on offense': Inside Democrats' strategy to try to undercut GOP investigations and protect Biden
Congressional Democrats are betting that a coordinated offense is their best defense against the coming Republican investigative onslaught.
Congressional Democrats are betting that a coordinated offense is their best defense against the coming Republican investigative onslaught.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0