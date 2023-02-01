she is very embarrassing for Illinois hopefully she won't be voted back in she hasn't did nothing for Chicago's she's no help at all we the people needs to voted for someone else Willie Willson would be better I believe
One thing people don't realize is that most politicians are controlled by power people who tell them what to do and whoever telling her or if it all her is out of touch with reality!
let tht lady have fun can't no one stop crime in Chicago it's kids doing this get mad at family's to my knowledge wen Trump was in office he had money all.angles coming in it was not alot robberys car jacking now this thing blow up wait till it get hot Chicago gone be worst summer of all times rise your kids right we want have to go threw thus thank u
