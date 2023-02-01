Read full article on original website
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Police say people who scattered anti-semitic flyers around Orange Park pose ‘no imminent danger’Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Island Donut Opening Second Location This Spring
The popular donut shop from St. Augustine is opening soon in Atlantic Beach.
Waffle House to Open Corporate-Owned North Jacksonville Location
The new location of Waffle House will sit on undeveloped land behind Circle K and next to Popeye's on North Main Street in Jacksonville.
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Bone Yard Beach
Most times when I am in search of a column and I’ve exhausted Bucko’s help, I turn to a gal friend for a walk outdoors somewhere interesting. And with the right friend with a love for nature, it is always fun. Susan Gallion often accompanies me on these outings. She’s up for anything!
Local attractions make list for Best of Florida 2022, here are the winners
Guide to Florida announced its winners for the Best of Florida 2022 awards. Places all around jax, topped the lists.
Jacksonville woman pleads for help to get her cat down from 50-foot tree; cat comes down on its own
A man named Jacob said he was going to help Marra’s cat down from the tree, but he tells Action News Jax the cat came down on its own.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
A bit of Scotland comes to Clay County for the Scottish Highland Games and Festival
Photo byNortheast Florida Scottish Games and Festival Facebook page. You don’t have to travel far this month to experience a bit of Scottish culture. The Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival is coming to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Feb. 25, bringing Scotland's tastes, sounds and games to the Sunshine State.
Developer of controversial Neptune Beach water tank blames city for failing infrastructure, forcing construction of the tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The developer that constructed a large water tank to support a new shopping center in Neptune Beach defended its permits to build the tank, and argued that the city needs it, despite City Council's concerns. First Coast News has been following this back-and-forth since December,...
Mocama Beer Company opening satellite taproom in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Residents living in the Nassau County will have a new place to enjoy delicious craft beer. Mocama Beer Company announced it will be opening a new satellite taproom in the Wildlight community after opening its first location in Fernandina Beach in 2020. Occupying 2,000...
fernandinaobserver.com
Huge Concrete Dust Bags Rupture at Port
Residents of the historic downtown neighborhood near the Port of Fernandina were stunned Monday morning when they saw huge white sacks spilling cement powder as they were being lifted and stacked into piles. By Thursday, work crews with Savage Services, the operators of the port, were still dealing with the...
WOKV
Jacksonville’s Morocco Shrine Center is being demolished to become the Village at Town Center
Jacksonville’s Morocco Shrine Center is being demolished to become the Village at Town Center that includes luxury, high-end and student housing units along with office, restaurant and retail space.
904happyhour.com
Save the Date! Vintage Market Days "Walking on Sunshine" Coming to Jacksonville April 28-30
SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” EVENT. Enjoy the thrill of vintage-inspired artisans + local artists at the Clay County Fairgrounds April 28-30 ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (January 31, 2023) – Bask in the warm April rays as Vintage Market Days Jacksonville’s “Walking on Sunshine” event returns with over 120 vendors offering unique and craveable pieces. From one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired home décor to original artwork, boutique fashion, and more, this three-day event will be held Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Two More Jacksonville Locations
The sandwich chain will be bringing more of its fan-favorite subs to the Jacksonville area with at least two more locations over the next few years.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued for Jacksonville’s first Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is closer to opening in Mandarin now that the city issued a permit Feb. 1 for the $1.5 million build-out of the concept, which has its roots in Texas and Florida. RPC General Contractors Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the project to renovate...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows
The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
Action News Jax
Flying Fish Taphouse looking to fill 30 jobs, opening in North Jacksonville at the end of the month
A new restaurant and microbrewery is opening just down the street from the Jacksonville International Airport.
Jacksonville Daily Record
River City Landing apartments sold for $30.88 million
The River City Landing apartments at 2681 University Blvd. N. sold Jan. 27 for $30.88 million. The 320-unit community is across the street from Jacksonville University. The buyer is J&B Kochen LLC of Hollywood, Florida, through 2681 University Blvd. LLC. The seller is Toro Real Estate Partners of Jericho, New...
Action News Jax
‘We have not forgotten them:’ Fernandina Beach doctor helping Ukrainian refugees
A local doctor is heading to Poland for a week of medical volunteering aimed at helping Ukrainian refugees.
News4Jax.com
Paws-ing 4 Pets | Give Blue a Forever home
Today on Pawsing for Pets we have “Blue” from Jax Humane. She’s a 4 year old mixed breed who has lived with other dogs and children. She’s housetrained and very sweet. If you are looking for a furry friend to add to your family, consider baby Blue! The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.
