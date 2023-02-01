ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Bone Yard Beach

Most times when I am in search of a column and I’ve exhausted Bucko’s help, I turn to a gal friend for a walk outdoors somewhere interesting. And with the right friend with a love for nature, it is always fun. Susan Gallion often accompanies me on these outings. She’s up for anything!
fernandinaobserver.com

Huge Concrete Dust Bags Rupture at Port

Residents of the historic downtown neighborhood near the Port of Fernandina were stunned Monday morning when they saw huge white sacks spilling cement powder as they were being lifted and stacked into piles. By Thursday, work crews with Savage Services, the operators of the port, were still dealing with the...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
904happyhour.com

Save the Date! Vintage Market Days "Walking on Sunshine" Coming to Jacksonville April 28-30

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS “WALKING ON SUNSHINE” EVENT. Enjoy the thrill of vintage-inspired artisans + local artists at the Clay County Fairgrounds April 28-30 ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (January 31, 2023) – Bask in the warm April rays as Vintage Market Days Jacksonville’s “Walking on Sunshine” event returns with over 120 vendors offering unique and craveable pieces. From one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired home décor to original artwork, boutique fashion, and more, this three-day event will be held Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger to Southside and Baymeadows

The city issued a permit Jan. 24 for Persons Services Corp. of Mobile, Alabama, to build a double-drive-thru Whataburger prototype at 8325 Southside Blvd. at a cost of almost $2.4 million. The 3,214-square-foot building is on an acre at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road between Walgreens and AutoZone. Agent,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

River City Landing apartments sold for $30.88 million

The River City Landing apartments at 2681 University Blvd. N. sold Jan. 27 for $30.88 million. The 320-unit community is across the street from Jacksonville University. The buyer is J&B Kochen LLC of Hollywood, Florida, through 2681 University Blvd. LLC. The seller is Toro Real Estate Partners of Jericho, New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Paws-ing 4 Pets | Give Blue a Forever home

Today on Pawsing for Pets we have “Blue” from Jax Humane. She’s a 4 year old mixed breed who has lived with other dogs and children. She’s housetrained and very sweet. If you are looking for a furry friend to add to your family, consider baby Blue! The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy