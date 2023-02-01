Today on Pawsing for Pets we have “Blue” from Jax Humane. She’s a 4 year old mixed breed who has lived with other dogs and children. She’s housetrained and very sweet. If you are looking for a furry friend to add to your family, consider baby Blue! The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO