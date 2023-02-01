ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn reacts to 'Shazam' star Zachary Levi's controversial Pfizer tweet: Actors 'are going to say things I don't agree with'

By Eammon Jacobs
 3 days ago
James Gunn and Zachary Levi as Shazam.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures

  • DC Studios' James Gunn reacted to "Shazam" star Zachary Levi's controversial tweet about Pfizer.
  • He said actors will say things he doesn't agree with, but he can't change plans because of it.
  • Gunn also explained that the studio won't put up with "morally reprehensible" behavior.

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has finally changed now that James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios at Warner Bros. alongside co-CEO Peter Safran. The first slate of projects was announced on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come from the franchise.

But during a press event for the announcement, Gunn was asked about a controversial tweet posted by "Shazam" star Zachary Levi , which many people on social media interpreted as being an anti-vaccine statement.

The actor wrote "Hardcore agree" when quote-tweeting a statement that asked whether Pfizer is a "real danger" to the world. Levi followed up with another tweet, linking to a Department of Justice press release about Pfizer being fined $2.3 billion in 2009 for fraudulent marketing.

According to Deadline , Gunn responded by saying that he can't change huge studio plans because he doesn't agree with something an actor or filmmaker has said.

He explained: "Actors, filmmakers I work with are going to say things that I agree with and things that I don't agree with. That's going to happen. I don't have a list of things that somebody should say because of what I think."

Gunn added: "I can't be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don't agree with."

But the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director was careful to point out that if someone's behavior is "morally reprehensible," then the studio will address the situation.

"By the same token, if someone is doing something morally reprehensible, that's a different story. We have to take that stuff into account. It's a balance, it's a modern world, it's a different place," he said.

Audiences will next see Levi on the big screen in "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is set to arrive in theaters on March 17, although there's no mention of plans for a third film in the newly-announced DC slate of projects.

Comments / 17

Conez
3d ago

Not controversial when it’s true. They admitted it on camera. There should be charges against them now but they own too many politicians.

Reply
10
straighttalk
3d ago

I'm starting to think this is a publicity stunt. Calling out Pfizer is no longer controversial. Some people who might have not seen the film opening weekend might see it now to support Zack and few will boycott the movie over this.

Reply
4
William
3d ago

the entertainment industry has had a lot of people out there from the very beginning of pushing the covid shot. talking negatively about people who refused. Pfizer has spent a lot of 💰 trying to protect their investment. articles coming out now of forecasting major decline in profits for 2023. Pfizer just trying to stay relevant

Reply(1)
3
