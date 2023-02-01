Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners
Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
ffnews.com
NALA partners with Mpesa and expands across Europe
NALA, a global payments company born in Tanzania, recently launched in Europe by adding 18 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion, product differentiation and improvement on existing infrastructure. Opening Europe allows the company to open its doors to the quarter of African migrants living on the continent.
ffnews.com
Three New Associate Partners Join The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network
The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network (TFPA), an international consultancy launched by proven fintech veterans, welcomes three new associate partners to its collective, deepening the real-world experience and geographical expertise that its clients can leverage for their business growth. Ricardo Calfat, Nick Barnes and Nick Dargan join TFPA’s 15 existing...
ffnews.com
Livingbridge sells Red Box to Uniphore
Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its investee, Red Box Recorders Group Limited (“Red Box”) to Uniphore Technologies Inc (“Uniphore”). The combination brings together Red Box, the leading dedicated voice specialist with over...
ffnews.com
GSS partners with Silent Eight to deliver seamless sanctions screening for financial services
Global Screening Services (GSS) and Silent Eight, have today announced that following a competitive selection process, Silent Eight’s flagship AI technology will power sanctions adjudications in the GSS platform. By implementing Silent Eight’s industry leading machine-learning platform (Iris), GSS will adjudicate false positives while at the same time surface...
ffnews.com
Fast-Growing Encore Bank Selects Q2 to Accelerate its Commercial Digital Banking Innovation
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Encore Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner. Encore Bank – a commercially focused boutique bank with $3.4 billion in assets that...
ffnews.com
BPC appoints new managing director to lead its global payments firm in South Asia
Global payment leader BPC today announced the appointment of Furrukh Ali Baig as Managing Director for the South Asian region. Ali Baig has been at the helm of BPC’s business development team for the last six years and has 12 years of extensive experience in the payments sector. He has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the successful implementation of different payment technology consultation projects at BPC and was directly involved in several major digital transformation strategies on a national and global level.
ffnews.com
Fintech Job Cuts: An Analysis of the Impact on the Industry
In recent news, Financial Institutions have reportedly made significant job cuts amid an ongoing strategic review. According to Fintech Futures, over 2,600 jobs are at risk at US payments giant FIS. This development has raised questions about the impact of job cuts on the fintech industry. What is Driving the...
ffnews.com
ThinCats Partnership Funds E-zecs Becoming UKs Largest Provider of Transport Services to the NHS
ThinCats, the leading alternative finance provider to UK SMEs, has supported Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio company, E-zec Medical Transport Services in their merger with ERS Medical. The partnership creates the UK’s industry leader in the provision of non-emergency patient transport services to the NHS and local authorities. The enlarged business serves more than 50 commissioning bodies with the support of 2,500 specialist employees, from 55 operational sites nationwide. In 2022, the combined business generated revenues in excess of £100m.
ffnews.com
Select Innovations Teams Up with Mastercard and Deserve to Launch the Select™ World Elite Mastercard®
Luxury membership community Select today announced the coming launch of the Select™ World Elite Mastercard®. The new Select credit card will combine Select’s robust network of ongoing, significant, and often exclusive member benefits, an uncapped 2% cash back across most spend categories*, and World Elite Mastercard® benefits.
ffnews.com
Grey Pledges to Continuously Raise the Bar for Service Excellence
Grey (www.Grey.co), a leading startup that provides access to foreign accounts for African freelancers and digital nomads, has reaffirmed its dedication to providing cutting-edge and secure global banking solutions to the African market. As the digital economy continues to grow on our continent, Grey is at the forefront of providing...
ffnews.com
Upwardli Raises $2 Million in Series Seed Funding to Help the New to Country Unlock Access to Credit
Upwardli, a financial technology company offering credit building products for consumers new to credit, announced a $2 million Series Seed funding round led by Dundee Venture Capital, with participation from Techstars, J4 Ventures, Cascade Seed Fund, Avesta Fund, Temerity Capital Partners, Service Provider Capital, and notable angel investors. Nearly 50...
ffnews.com
Lauren Jones joins Open Banking Exchange
Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a fully owned subsidiary of Konsentus, announced today that Lauren Jones joins as Director, Market Development, to advise open banking communities on the creation and implementation of frameworks, rules, standards, and processes to enable safe and secure data exchange. Formally Head of Standards at Payments UK...
ffnews.com
Aviva helps restore rare native British rainforests
Aviva announces a £38 million donation to restore Britain’s lost temperate rainforests in the UK. Aviva believes this is one of the most effective nature based interventions to help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The restored rainforests will also provide a positive contribution to the nature and biodiversity crisis, as well as supporting flood protection and resilience. The donation is part of Aviva’s Net Zero 2040 ambition.
ffnews.com
Romance scammers break over 60 hearts and wallets every week, warns TSB
Romance scammers have claimed over 70,002 victims in under three years – and stolen over £65 million from people seeking romance online. Money lost spiked by ninety-five percent (95%),4 with a fifty percent (50%) increase in cases. The banking sector currently records 64 cases every week. How do...
ffnews.com
Ingenico and Splitit partner to bring white-label, buy now, pay later to physical checkout with just one touch
Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions and Splitit, the only white-label, card-based installment platform using existing consumer credit, today announced a global strategic partnership to bring one-touch, no-interest, buy now, pay later capability to the physical checkout experience using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud-based Payments-Platform-as-a-Service, and Splitit’s Installments-as-a-Service solution.
ffnews.com
mx51 appoints former Mastercard exec Gilles Novel as Chief Product Officer
Former Mastercard executive and payments industry veteran Gilles Novel has joined mx51 as the company’s new Chief Product Officer. Novel brings over two decades of payments industry experience to the role, most recently holding the role of Vice President / Head of Acceptance at Mastercard. Prior to this, Novel held senior payment roles at Verifone, Optus and Idemia (Morpho).
ffnews.com
Cost of living hits brakes on greener home plans for homeowners, says NatWest
The latest research from NatWest and S&P Global has revealed that homeowners are hitting the brakes on making sustainable changes to their properties. As the cost of living continues to rise, over a quarter (26%) are less likely to implement energy efficiency measures in the next 12 months. The Greener...
ffnews.com
Digital bank Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth and spearhead 2023 M&A push
Digital bank Zopa has raised £75 million ($93m) in funding to drive its next phase of growth, supporting its vision to become Britain’s best bank. The deal cements and markedly enhances Zopa bank’s Unicorn status, and was led by existing investors. The funding will be used to meet the capital requirements of Zopa bank’s growing balance sheet, and to support M&A dealmaking that could kick off as early as this quarter.
ffnews.com
AI Tools Like ChatGPT Set to Shake Up the City Says Traders Survey
Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools like ChatGPT as set to shake up the city, according to a new poll from JP Morgan. Over half of traders surveyed in JP Morgan’s eTrading survey felt that AI and machine learning will be the most influential technology over the next three years, a rise 25 per cent last year.
