Read full article on original website
Speed Racer
3d ago
The homeless ride the DART to keep warm during the day. This is why we do not want DART to extend its route to Mckinney.
Reply(1)
4
Related
keranews.org
'Unprecedented' $22.8 million grant will help unhoused people in Dallas and Collin counties
A new $22.8 million federal grant will help a coalition of nonprofits and government agencies in Dallas and Collin counties to find permanent homes for the most visible unhoused people with the greatest needs. It also will help provide the services they need to keep from falling back into homelessness.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
keranews.org
Arlington's food deserts, pedestrian safety take center stage in new city pilot program
Arlington received a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America. The city placed second in its size category in the 2023 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards for the proposal. It was one of nine cities to receive funding.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano residents, workers can expect progress on Assembly Park offices this year
Development company Triten Real Estate Partners is bringing a new kind of office experience to property east of US 75. Triten Real Estate Partners has moved into its next step of construction for the upcoming Assembly Park, located at 1717 East Spring Creek Parkway.
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
dallasexpress.com
Highway 380 Widening Project Begins
A project to add additional lanes to US 380 in Frisco to facilitate the region’s rapid growth will continue to move forward in 2023. The widening of the highway has partially already begun at US 380 in Frisco and Denton County between Teel Parkway and Mahard Drive, with that phase of construction expected to be completed by 2025.
keranews.org
North Texas Meals on Wheels deliveries interrupted by winter storm
Story updated 2/2/23 at 5:05 p.m. Icy road conditions have stopped Meals on Wheels deliveries across North Texas. Sleet and cold temperatures have frozen the region solid all week, although Thursday saw the beginning of a thaw. The dangerous road conditions forced local branches of Meals on Wheels, which delivers...
Celina’s First Major Hospital Is Under Way
As Collin County cities continue to grow, so do the resources needed for residents. A major hospital is slated to open in Celina by 2025, the first in the city. At the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428, a five-story hospital with a medical office building is coming to Celina, according to the Celina Record. The hospital is a $200 million investment on 46 acres of land.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
Dallas ISD to reopen schools Friday on 2-hour delay, other school districts remain closed
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools will reopen Friday, but with a two-hour delay.That means buses will operate two hours later than normal.Denton ISD also announced it's schools will start Friday two hours later than its regular schedule.But Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Irving ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Mansfield ISD are among the districts announced their schools will be closed Friday.There are a lot of factors considered before school districts decide whether to reopen.In Dallas ISD Thursday, the Chief of Operations David Bates told CBS 11 they inspected its 250 school campuses, inside and...
dallasexpress.com
Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground
Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
fox4news.com
Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather. The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again. "Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still...
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Health Care Workers Showing Dedication During Winter Storm
Nurses know all about sacrifice. At Medical City Plano on Wednesday, there was yet another example on display. “I am staying the night tonight,” said House Supervisor Jane Lee. Lee is among the many staff members voluntarily giving up their own warm beds during the cold snap to sleep...
tourcounsel.com
Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas
Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite News Roundup: City to host Neighborhood Engagement Summit
On Feb. 18th, the city of Mesquite is slated to host its sixth annual Neighborhood Engagement Summit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mesquite Independent School District Professional Development Center Addition, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The Neighborhood Engagement Summit is open to all residents and is free. Mortgage assistance offered.
tourcounsel.com
Irving Mall | Shopping mall in Texas
Irving Mall is an enclosed American shopping mall located in Irving, Texas, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 183 (Airport Freeway) and Belt Line Road. It has over 80 stores, including four anchor tenants as of November 29, 2020, plus a food court with the only international restaurant being Subway.
keranews.org
Abandoned and forgotten: Dallas journalist reclaims history by restoring Black cemetery
Journalist Rodney Hawkins didn't get a full picture of African American history from school. "I grew up in Plano and so I read in the history books in large part about slavery, it wasn't that long of passages, maybe a chapter if we got that in the book,” he said. “But it never really registered with me that the history I was reading in those books, my direct connection to it."
keranews.org
How does public school funding work in Texas – and how would property tax relief affect it?
Students file out of the Dallas Independent School District’s Solar Preparatory School for Boys on a cool Friday afternoon, rushing to greet their waiting parents. Megan Garey, whose 9-year-old son, Grayson, is a third-grader at Solar, says that even though property taxes keep going up, she doesn’t see it reflected in public schools.
Comments / 3