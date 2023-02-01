The thought of travelling abroad this year can be daunting, as the cost-of-living crisis bites. In fact, almost half (47%) of Brits is actively making changes to the way they travel to ensure they can afford to go on holiday in 2023[1]. To help travellers’ money go further, Jack Mitchell, Head of Currency Operations at FairFX, shares his expert advice on how to be a savvy travel saver – from “digital cash stuffing” to “planning ahead”.

