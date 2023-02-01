Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
At Second African Infrastructure Financing Summit, $160 Billion Worth of Projects on Table
The 2nd Dakar Financing summit For Africa’s Infrastructure Development has opened in the Senegalese capital with sixty-nine infrastructure projects worth $160 billion on showcase. African heads of government, the African Development Bank, development finance institutions, and institutional investors will gather to draw the modalities for pushing the projects to...
ffnews.com
Three New Associate Partners Join The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network
The Fintech & Payments Advisory Network (TFPA), an international consultancy launched by proven fintech veterans, welcomes three new associate partners to its collective, deepening the real-world experience and geographical expertise that its clients can leverage for their business growth. Ricardo Calfat, Nick Barnes and Nick Dargan join TFPA’s 15 existing...
ffnews.com
Lauren Jones joins Open Banking Exchange
Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a fully owned subsidiary of Konsentus, announced today that Lauren Jones joins as Director, Market Development, to advise open banking communities on the creation and implementation of frameworks, rules, standards, and processes to enable safe and secure data exchange. Formally Head of Standards at Payments UK...
ffnews.com
BPC appoints new managing director to lead its global payments firm in South Asia
Global payment leader BPC today announced the appointment of Furrukh Ali Baig as Managing Director for the South Asian region. Ali Baig has been at the helm of BPC’s business development team for the last six years and has 12 years of extensive experience in the payments sector. He has been instrumental in playing a vital role in the successful implementation of different payment technology consultation projects at BPC and was directly involved in several major digital transformation strategies on a national and global level.
ffnews.com
Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m
Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
ffnews.com
Court of Appeal Rules in First Case Over Developers’ Duty of Care to Crypto Asset Owners
Today the Court of Appeal has ruled in the first case in the English courts to examine whether any duty of care arises between crypto asset software developers and owners of digital assets. If the claim is successful, it will present a fundamental challenge to the operation and ethos of...
ffnews.com
Aviva helps restore rare native British rainforests
Aviva announces a £38 million donation to restore Britain’s lost temperate rainforests in the UK. Aviva believes this is one of the most effective nature based interventions to help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The restored rainforests will also provide a positive contribution to the nature and biodiversity crisis, as well as supporting flood protection and resilience. The donation is part of Aviva’s Net Zero 2040 ambition.
ffnews.com
Livingbridge sells Red Box to Uniphore
Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its investee, Red Box Recorders Group Limited (“Red Box”) to Uniphore Technologies Inc (“Uniphore”). The combination brings together Red Box, the leading dedicated voice specialist with over...
ffnews.com
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
ffnews.com
ThinCats Partnership Funds E-zecs Becoming UKs Largest Provider of Transport Services to the NHS
ThinCats, the leading alternative finance provider to UK SMEs, has supported Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio company, E-zec Medical Transport Services in their merger with ERS Medical. The partnership creates the UK’s industry leader in the provision of non-emergency patient transport services to the NHS and local authorities. The enlarged business serves more than 50 commissioning bodies with the support of 2,500 specialist employees, from 55 operational sites nationwide. In 2022, the combined business generated revenues in excess of £100m.
ffnews.com
“Digital Cash Stuffing” & Savvy Travel Saving Tips
The thought of travelling abroad this year can be daunting, as the cost-of-living crisis bites. In fact, almost half (47%) of Brits is actively making changes to the way they travel to ensure they can afford to go on holiday in 2023[1]. To help travellers’ money go further, Jack Mitchell, Head of Currency Operations at FairFX, shares his expert advice on how to be a savvy travel saver – from “digital cash stuffing” to “planning ahead”.
