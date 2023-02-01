Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Lauren Jones joins Open Banking Exchange
Open Banking Exchange (OBE), a fully owned subsidiary of Konsentus, announced today that Lauren Jones joins as Director, Market Development, to advise open banking communities on the creation and implementation of frameworks, rules, standards, and processes to enable safe and secure data exchange. Formally Head of Standards at Payments UK...
ffnews.com
Airswift Technology and Cloud Payments Partner to Enable Instant Access to Crypto with VISA and MasterCard
Airswift Technology Limited, a leading Web3.0 native payment company, and Cloud Payments, a digital payments and banking technology platform provider have joined forces to enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale using VISA and MasterCard payment methods. The collaboration will simplify crypto-based purchases by providing crypto...
ffnews.com
AI Tools Like ChatGPT Set to Shake Up the City Says Traders Survey
Artificial intelligence and machine learning tools like ChatGPT as set to shake up the city, according to a new poll from JP Morgan. Over half of traders surveyed in JP Morgan’s eTrading survey felt that AI and machine learning will be the most influential technology over the next three years, a rise 25 per cent last year.
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Deepens Partnership With Lender Koyo
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces, is delighted to announce that it has extended its relationship with Koyo – a key partner already providing loans through Freedom Finance’s panel. From today, customers declined for loans from Koyo will automatically be able to connect to...
ffnews.com
ThinCats Partnership Funds E-zecs Becoming UKs Largest Provider of Transport Services to the NHS
ThinCats, the leading alternative finance provider to UK SMEs, has supported Cairngorm Capital’s portfolio company, E-zec Medical Transport Services in their merger with ERS Medical. The partnership creates the UK’s industry leader in the provision of non-emergency patient transport services to the NHS and local authorities. The enlarged business serves more than 50 commissioning bodies with the support of 2,500 specialist employees, from 55 operational sites nationwide. In 2022, the combined business generated revenues in excess of £100m.
ffnews.com
Bordeaux Burgundy Announces Global Expansion as Revenues Reach £2m
Bordeaux & Burgundy, a specialist marketing agency which enables B2B SaaS companies to achieve rapid growth, has announced a major global expansion after achieving revenues of £2m. The company, which covers three continents, was founded by marketing entrepreneur Alfie Dawson in 2021. It helps businesses achieve rapid growth through...
ffnews.com
Unlimint Partners With Credits to Power Debit Cards for Users in Europe and LatAm
London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced a partnership with digital neobank Credits to issue Mastercard debit cards for users in Europe and LatAm, providing an enhanced banking experience. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe with 16 offices across five continents.
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
ffnews.com
Court of Appeal Rules in First Case Over Developers’ Duty of Care to Crypto Asset Owners
Today the Court of Appeal has ruled in the first case in the English courts to examine whether any duty of care arises between crypto asset software developers and owners of digital assets. If the claim is successful, it will present a fundamental challenge to the operation and ethos of...
ffnews.com
mx51 appoints former Mastercard exec Gilles Novel as Chief Product Officer
Former Mastercard executive and payments industry veteran Gilles Novel has joined mx51 as the company’s new Chief Product Officer. Novel brings over two decades of payments industry experience to the role, most recently holding the role of Vice President / Head of Acceptance at Mastercard. Prior to this, Novel held senior payment roles at Verifone, Optus and Idemia (Morpho).
ffnews.com
Livingbridge sells Red Box to Uniphore
Livingbridge, one of the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its investee, Red Box Recorders Group Limited (“Red Box”) to Uniphore Technologies Inc (“Uniphore”). The combination brings together Red Box, the leading dedicated voice specialist with over...
ffnews.com
Membrane Finance launches EUROe – the first and only EU-regulated crypto stablecoin
Finnish fintech company Membrane Finance has today launched EUROe – Europe’s first and only EU-regulated full-reserve stablecoin and payment network. EUROe transforms a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency transactable on Ethereum, with planned support for an increasing number of blockchains. One EUROe is always one Euro. For each EUROe issued, at least one fiat Euro exists in a European financial institution or bank, ring-fenced from Membrane Finance.
ffnews.com
Bankjoy Launches Online Account Opening 2.0
Digital banking provider Bankjoy, today announced the launch of Online Account Opening 2.0, which enables financial institutions to quickly and seamlessly onboard new members and clients, enhancing the first digital experience while driving deposit growth. With Bankjoy’s new, standalone Online Account Opening platform, financial institutions can enroll new clients and...
ffnews.com
Aviva helps restore rare native British rainforests
Aviva announces a £38 million donation to restore Britain’s lost temperate rainforests in the UK. Aviva believes this is one of the most effective nature based interventions to help remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The restored rainforests will also provide a positive contribution to the nature and biodiversity crisis, as well as supporting flood protection and resilience. The donation is part of Aviva’s Net Zero 2040 ambition.
ffnews.com
Select Innovations Teams Up with Mastercard and Deserve to Launch the Select™ World Elite Mastercard®
Luxury membership community Select today announced the coming launch of the Select™ World Elite Mastercard®. The new Select credit card will combine Select’s robust network of ongoing, significant, and often exclusive member benefits, an uncapped 2% cash back across most spend categories*, and World Elite Mastercard® benefits.
ffnews.com
“Digital Cash Stuffing” & Savvy Travel Saving Tips
The thought of travelling abroad this year can be daunting, as the cost-of-living crisis bites. In fact, almost half (47%) of Brits is actively making changes to the way they travel to ensure they can afford to go on holiday in 2023[1]. To help travellers’ money go further, Jack Mitchell, Head of Currency Operations at FairFX, shares his expert advice on how to be a savvy travel saver – from “digital cash stuffing” to “planning ahead”.
ffnews.com
Financial Watchdog Blocks Thousands of Misleading Ads
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) required firms to amend or remove 8,582 promotions during 2022 – 14 times more than 2021, a report published today shows. The FCA also published over 1,800 alerts to help prevent consumers from losing their money to scams. Social media remains a major focus...
