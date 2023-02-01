Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: 'Equity,' documents, 'wokies,' taxes and roadside trash among week's topics
Westmoreland County Community College has created a “Center for Equity, Inclusion and Belonging,” according to a glowing newspaper report (“Westmoreland County Community College opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, Belonging,” Jan. 27, TribLIVE). Lots to unpack here, but let’s pick one nit. Equity. “Equity” is not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why doesn't PennDOT keep roads clean?
Which PennDOT division is responsible for keeping our highways free of litter, trash and animal carcasses? Whoever they are, they’ve either retired, been fired, quit, moved or died. Route 28 north of Pittsburgh looks like a dump, both north and southbound lanes. It’s embarrassing!. I guess all of...
Pittsburgh Regional Transit offering bulk transit passes in pilot program
Pittsburgh Regional Transit is accepting applications from businesses and multifamily, residential buildings for its new Bulk Pass Pilot Program, which would provide transit passes for employees or tenants at significant discounts. The pilot would allow businesses and multifamily residential buildings that are located within a half-mile of PRT service to...
3 special elections in Allegheny County will determine state House majority
Three special elections being held Tuesday in Allegheny County will determine which party has the majority in the state House for the next two years. Voters who live in the 32nd, 34th and 35th state House districts will elect new legislators. With those seats now empty, Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, with 101 seats to Democrats’ 99.
Residents in West View and Sewickley Hills raise questions about trash bill increases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the South Hills to the North Hills and everywhere in between, people are talking trash about waste management companies.Imagine the shock when the trash bill arrives, and it didn't just increase a little, it more than doubled.KDKA-TV found drastic price differences in what the same companies are charging people for very similar services. In some places, you can negotiate your own trash pick-up rate and compare companies.But for most, it's coordinated by your council or borough leaders. If they're not tough negotiators, you're likely footing the bill.It impacts people like John Kichi, who is now paying...
Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
pennrecord.com
Midas refutes allegations that on-duty manager left profane note for female customer
PITTSBURGH – An Allegheny County woman who alleged she was given a profane note by the manager on duty and discriminated against on the basis of her sex when she brought her vehicle in for its regular inspection to a local Midas auto shop, has maintained her claims in the face of the defendants’ denials.
Fire companies seeking to be notified of solar energy systems
Several area fire companies are asking people to notify them if their homes or businesses utilize solar energy systems.
Pitt News
Lee and Innamorato slam UPMC, tout antitrust bill in report
UPMC “abused” its nonprofit status to consolidate power over the health care industry in western Pennsylvania, according to a new report from the American Economic Liberties Project. The antimonopoly group partnered with Rep. Summer Lee and State Rep. Sara Innamorato to author “Critical Condition: How UPMC’s Monopoly Power...
pennrecord.com
Contractor denies liability for cabinet which fell on UPMC Shadyside nurse
PITTSBURGH – A contractor contends it is not responsible for injuries suffered by a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nurse, when an entire wall cabinet and its contents allegedly fell on her while she was at work. Kimberly Karpiak-Cook of Natrona Heights first filed suit in the Allegheny County...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Freight train cars continued to burn Saturday sending up heavy smoke following a derailment that prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at...
Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Does Pennsylvania have a real-life 'Groundhog Day' problem?
In “Groundhog Day,” the 1993 Bill Murray movie, the holiday centered around a prognosticating Punxsutawney Phil is not the point. They are just the kick-off for the story about a weatherman trapped in the same 24 hours with the same events happening over and over again. There was...
Local state lawmaker pushing for smoking ban in casinos, private clubs
An Allegheny County Pennsylvania state lawmaker is pushing for a smoking ban in casinos and private clubs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frontier Airlines, which flies out of 3 Pa. cities, cuts price on unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
ehn.org
Cancer-causing emissions in Pittsburgh-area borough prompt meeting with EPA
PITTSBURGH — Last night, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) held a virtual meeting with residents of Zelienople, a small borough about 28 miles north of Pittsburgh, to discuss high cancer risk caused by emissions from a polluting facility. “One of the tough things is that we...
wtae.com
Some university students living in Downtown Pittsburgh express concern about recent violence and gunfire
PITTSBURGH — Some university students who live downtown are expressing concern for public safety in the wake of recent incidents of violence and gunfire. But one who had a closer brush with danger is not daunted by her experience. Watch the report from Downtown Pittsburgh in the video above.
pghcitypaper.com
Lawyers demand immediate intervention in alleged medical neglect of incarcerated man
A local law firm has written to the county Jail Oversight Board demanding an immediate intervention in the jail’s alleged neglect of an incarcerated individual with an incurable disease. In the week since Pittsburgh City Paper reported on Denzelle Kendrick’s allegations that Allegheny County Jail medical providers refused him...
