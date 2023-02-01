Freeman Talla enrolled at USF with big goals. He is determined to expand the solar power sector in his native Cameroon, Africa. Inspired by the tragic death of his aunt, who died while seeking emergency medical care during a power outage, Talla plans to start a business that will offer a sustainable solution. “There is no reliability. On average, people lose 35 hours of power per week,” Talla said. “At the same time, there is a disparity between the rich and the poor – most people can’t even pay for electricity.”

2 DAYS AGO