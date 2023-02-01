ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Beach, FL

usf.edu

City of Tampa housing update shows the need for assistance outpaces funding

The Tampa City Council received its first update on housing efforts since approving the citywide budget last year. Nicole Travis, the director of economic development, reported that nearly one-third of the $26 million available in the first quarter for housing assistance has been spent. “To have that much money already...
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Freeman Talla

Freeman Talla enrolled at USF with big goals. He is determined to expand the solar power sector in his native Cameroon, Africa. Inspired by the tragic death of his aunt, who died while seeking emergency medical care during a power outage, Talla plans to start a business that will offer a sustainable solution. “There is no reliability. On average, people lose 35 hours of power per week,” Talla said. “At the same time, there is a disparity between the rich and the poor – most people can’t even pay for electricity.”
usf.edu

USF awarded its largest grant to prepare students for cybersecurity careers

The National Science Foundation has awarded the University of South Florida the largest grant it has ever received for its cybersecurity program – helping prepare students for in-demand, high-paying jobs in the federal government and other public institutions. Led by Srinivas Katkoori, an associate professor of computer science and...
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Feeding Tampa Bay breaks ground on a new headquarters that will offer more than just meals

Ground was broken Tuesday on a new state-of-the-art headquarters for Feeding Tampa Bay, one of the largest charities in the United States. Thomas Mantz, the president and CEO of the non-profit organization, said his team visited nearly 30 food banks across the country, looking at what was successful or not, and what elements would work best for the new $60 million facility.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Manatee County commissioners reverse a ban on retail pet sales

Manatee County commissioners voted on Tuesday to repeal a ban on retail pet sales after being sued by two stores. The retail sales pet ban was voted in after years of advocacy by animal rights groups. But three of the four commissioners who voted in favor of the ordinance in 2021 are no longer in office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

