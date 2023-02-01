Read full article on original website
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans
Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023
Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: 7k RG&E bill turns into 8K bill credit which turns into a shut-off notice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the course of the last year, News10NBC has told the stories of dozens of RG&E customers who have faced serious billing and customer service issues but the situation a young Pittsford family has been facing since December, might take the cake. Adryan Nesser and his...
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
All cars in New York State going electric by 2035, weighing the pros and cons
If you're headed to the auto show this week, you'll see an entire room dedicated to EV's or electric vehicles. More people are making the switch.
New York State Comptroller DiNapoli responds to upcoming toll increases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In December 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of implementing a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases, which would take effect at the start of 2024, and again at the start of 2027. New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has responded to this process […]
Personal income taxes to remain the same in NY; here’s why
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul was proud to announce Wednesday that personal income taxes will not be increasing in fiscal year 2024. The governor outlined the state’s $227 billion executive budget for FY 2024, highlighting its economic benefits for New Yorkers. “I’m committed to doing everything in...
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!. I can't believe that this is making so many people excited, but then again, it is pretty good news. Egg prices, which have hit an all-time high in the United States, are causing...
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
Clearing the air on New York's gas furnace ban proposal
As we peel back the governor’s proposed budget, we’re learning more about what exactly is banned under the state’s proposal on fossil fuel usage in new builds starting later this decade.
Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opens in Southern Tier
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the largest open-access fast charging station for electric vehicles is now open in the Southern Tier. In a press release on Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced that the 16-charger site at the Hancock Town Hall in Delaware County is now open. Governor...
A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment
One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism. New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
newyorkalmanack.com
Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update
Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
Ticket sales from record $1.35B Mega Millions lottery jackpot meant big bucks for New York State
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The recent record Mega Millions jackpot proved to be a financial bonanza across New York State, even though a Maine resident won the big prize. New York struck it big as lottery sales reached a fever pitch before the record $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won, according to a published report.
wnypapers.com
Consumer alert: Department of State's DCP warns of credit and debit card skimming scams
During Identity Theft Awareness Week, consumer protection offers tips to help spot a potential skimming scam. √ Rodriguez: ‘I urge all New Yorkers to stay informed and pay close attention for signs of tampering when using an ATM, gas station pump or other card reading machine to help protect themselves against these scams.’
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person?
