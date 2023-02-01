ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 21

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Aneka Duncan

One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans

Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)
Hot 99.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
Q 105.7

New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Personal income taxes to remain the same in NY; here’s why

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul was proud to announce Wednesday that personal income taxes will not be increasing in fiscal year 2024. The governor outlined the state’s $227 billion executive budget for FY 2024, highlighting its economic benefits for New Yorkers. “I’m committed to doing everything in...
mcknightshomecare.com

NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme

A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment

One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism.  New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q 105.7

These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State

When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
ALASKA STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update

Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wnypapers.com

Consumer alert: Department of State's DCP warns of credit and debit card skimming scams

During Identity Theft Awareness Week, consumer protection offers tips to help spot a potential skimming scam. √ Rodriguez: ‘I urge all New Yorkers to stay informed and pay close attention for signs of tampering when using an ATM, gas station pump or other card reading machine to help protect themselves against these scams.’

Comments / 0

Community Policy