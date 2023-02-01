ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Spartans lament ‘miserable’ turnovers in Rutgers loss

NEW YORK – Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers by 10 and held the Scarlet Knights to 37.5 percent shooting and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. That put the Spartans in position to potentially snag a critical conference win. But turnovers and a sputtering offense ultimately cost Michigan State in a 61-55 loss on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire

As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Contract details released for new Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds

Michigan State’s new defensive line coach will make more money than its last one but signed a shorter contract. Diron Reynolds signed a one-year deal with a salary of $500,000, according to a contract provided by the university via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was officially named the program’s new defensive line coach on Jan. 25 and his contract runs through March 31, 2024.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win

The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
SPRINGPORT, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime

The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3

ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area

JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy