JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO