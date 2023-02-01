Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Spartans lament ‘miserable’ turnovers in Rutgers loss
NEW YORK – Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers by 10 and held the Scarlet Knights to 37.5 percent shooting and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. That put the Spartans in position to potentially snag a critical conference win. But turnovers and a sputtering offense ultimately cost Michigan State in a 61-55 loss on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers (2/4/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
After five days off from games, Michigan State returns with one of the bigger games on its schedule. The Spartans play against Rutgers at Madison Square Garden as they look to complete the season sweep of the Scarlet Knights. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial)...
MLive.com
Michigan State running back transfer joins brother, reunites with Mel Tucker
EAST LANSING – Jaren Mangham was preparing for his own game while keeping an eye on his younger brother. While being taped up, the South Florida running back tuned in to watch Jaden Mangham play as a true freshman safety for Michigan State last season. Then those around him noted how unique it would be if the two could team up.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates has another big scoring night in EMU’s OT thriller with Ball State
Emoni Bates had another hot scoring night for Eastern Michigan men’s basketball team on Friday night. The Ypsilanti native scored a game-high 35 points, though in defeat as the Eagles saw their two-game win streak end, 91-90, to Ball State in overtime. Bates notched his fourth 30-point game of...
Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire
As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
MLive.com
Michigan State mailbag: Transfer portal strategy, NCAA Tournament outlook, fifth-year decision
EAST LANSING – We’re playing the hits in this edition of our Michigan State mailbag. Spartans fans wanted to hear about Tom Izzo’s transfer portal strategy, the likelihood of current players returning for a fifth year and the outlook on some of the Spartans’ recruits. That’s...
MLive.com
Contract details released for new Michigan State DL coach Diron Reynolds
Michigan State’s new defensive line coach will make more money than its last one but signed a shorter contract. Diron Reynolds signed a one-year deal with a salary of $500,000, according to a contract provided by the university via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was officially named the program’s new defensive line coach on Jan. 25 and his contract runs through March 31, 2024.
MLive.com
Michigan State football’s new recruits, transfers adjusting quickly in offseason
EAST LANSING – Following a Wednesday morning workout, Jordan Hall had an icebreaker speech to prepare for in the afternoon. Before that communications class, the four-star linebacker from national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida spent nearly a half hour speaking with the media. Those are among the responsibilities Hall...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: FGR girls claim CHSL title; Skyline boys snap Saline’s win streak
The magical season for Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard’s girls basketball team continued on Friday. The Fighting Irish used 10 3-pointers to down Warren Regina 44-26 and claim at least a share of the Catholic High School League-Central title.
MLive.com
No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central hockey surges past No. 2 Houghton, 5-2, in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON -- The third period could have gotten off to a better start for the Detroit Catholic Central hockey team on Friday evening. The saving grace is that it ended how they had hoped. Carrying a 3-1 lead into the third period over No. 2-ranked Houghton, No. 1 Catholic Central...
Michigan State football adds final piece to 2023 recruiting class
The Spartans added a 16th and final signee for the 2023 recruiting cycle on National Signing Day...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport rolls to Big 8 win
The Springport girls basketball team beat Concord 67-27 on Thursday. Maddux Overweg led the Spartans with 27 points, seven steals and six assists. Chloey Speer added 12 points, three assists and three steals. Rylee Siefert added 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Brenna Crittenden had nine points, two assists and two steals.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville beats Homer in overtime
The Jonesville boys basketball team pulled out a 50-49 overtime win over Homer on Friday. The Trojans led 13-7 after one and 21-17 at halftime before the Comets mounted a second-half comeback, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 at the end of regulation.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Feb. 3
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Bloomfield Christian at Saline Washtenaw Christian. Dearborn Divine Child at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Milan at Carleton Airport. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic at Ann Arbor Greenhills. South Lyon East...
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3
JACKSON -- Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, February 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending in the right direction in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There is a change at the top of the latest boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area. Hard as it may be to knock a team out of its perch at No. 1 when it is still unbeaten, Napoleon does just that this week falling to No. 2. This is not a knock on the Pirates, nor is it a commentary on their three-point win over Hanover-Horton on Monday, which if anything says more about where Hanover-Horton is than about where Napoleon is.
MLive.com
Signing Day: See where Ann Arbor-area student-athletes are heading for college sports
ANN ARBOR – Dozens of dreams came true this week as Ann Arbor-area student-athletes signed on the dotted line to continue their athletic careers at the next level as part of the National Signing Day ceremonies this week. Some of the area’s top athletes will now have a chance...
5th Quarter: CAAC Blue boys return to Friday nights; Pair of unbeatens stay perfect
Our Big Game is out at DeWitt where the Panthers will be trying to avenge a loss from earlier this season.
MLive.com
Strong defense from the start lifts Stockbridge girls over Lakewood
LAKE ODESSA – Strong defense from the start lifted the Stockbridge girls basketball team to a 47-29 win over Lakewood on Thursday. The Panthers forced 23 turnovers in the first half alone and held the Vikings to one point in the first quarter and six in the first half.
MLive.com
East Jackson girls pull away in second half to beat Grass Lake
EAST JACKSON – A little over a minute into the third quarter of Friday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Grass Lake and East Jackson, the Warriors’ Makenna Horodeczny found Olivia Turner in the corner and Turner knocked down a 3-pointer to put Grass Lake in front by a point.
