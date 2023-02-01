ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

3 YSL gang trial defendants accused of stabbing man inside Fulton Co jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of a sweeping gang indictment are now facing new charges.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirmed to Channel 2 that Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan, and Damone Blaylock are now being accused of stabbing a fellow inmate inside the Fulton County Jail.

Eppinger, Ryan, and Blaylock are three of 14 defendants currently standing trial as part of the indictment against hip-hop superstar Young Thug’s alleged gang, YSL. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Kitchens, is also standing trial.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

In addition to the YSL gang charges, Eppinger has also been charged with shooting an Atlanta police officer six times in February 2022. Officer David Rodgers was trying to arrest Eppinger, a known gang member, on outstanding warrants of robbery and aggravated assault when he began firing shots at the officer.

Officer Rodgers survived his injuries.

Ryan’s defense attorney, Angela D’Williams, filed a complaint against a deputy she says punched her client in the head and pulled him out of a van, leaving him with cuts and bruises. Deputies say Ryan was spitting on the floor of a transport van and then spat in the deputy’s face.

A Channel 2 investigation found the same deputy was fired from the South Fulton Police Department in 2020 for an unrelated use of excessive force.

Authorities had not released details on when the attack happened or what prompted it.

