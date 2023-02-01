Read full article on original website
Brown Daily Herald
‘A classic staple’: employees, neighbors commemorate Wayland Bakery following closure
After nearly a century in operation, Wayland Bakery closed Dec. 31. The shop, which opened in 1928, stood on Wayland Avenue, serving freshly baked goods and hot lunches to both the Brown and East Side communities. While activity at the bakery has ceased, the owners have shifted focus to their...
Valley Breeze
Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location
SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse
Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
Valley Breeze
Northern R.I. Art Group displays artwork at Cumberland Library
CUMBERLAND – Artwork by the Art Group of Northern Rhode Island is being displayed in the showcases near the entrance of the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, during the month of February. The Art Group meets at the library every third Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket opens warming shelter on Main Street
PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket is officially opening the doors to a new warming shelter at 1139 Main St. for this weekend, on an emergency basis. The shelter will be open today, Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Feb. 6, around the clock. Additionally, the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will also be preparing three fresh meals per day.
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
ecori.org
Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street
PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
Valley Breeze
Simplified food truck rules up for consideration
CUMBERLAND – Town officials are set to correct an admitted mistake made three years ago when they approved new rules for food trucks. An ordinance amending Article IX of the town’s code of ordinances, pertaining to mobile food trucks operating within the town, would nix the process put in place in early 2021 that no one followed through on enforcing.
Valley Breeze
Narragansett Improvement granted two year extension on 270-acre project
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Representatives from Narragansett Improvement Co. came to the North Smithfield Planning Board Jan. 26 to ask for a two-year extension on their proposed 270-acre housing development on Douglas Pike. This is the company’s third time asking for an extension on the project. Attorney Michael Resnick...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Alana O’Hare Joins PWCVB
Alana O'Hare, the former ABC6 reporter and press secretary to Governor Dan McKee, is joining the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitor's Bureau as Senior Director of the Tourism Improvement District. “Alana’s energy, experience, and love of her home state make her a perfect choice for our organization,” said PWCVB President...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Board of Winter? game night
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
Valley Breeze
WHA extends executive director search
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
Valley Breeze
Gentian Club hosts flower arranging demonstrations
SCITUATE – The Gentian Garden Club will host a flower arranging demonstration at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.; and at North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pre-register to be entered in the raffle...
Valley Breeze
Maker Stations at Lincoln Library Feb. 11
LINCOLN – Kids ages 4 and older are invited to the Lincoln Public Library Children’s Program Room, 145 Old River Road, on Saturday, Feb. 11, to visit maker stations where they can take part in various challenges. Stations will be set up for thematic crafts and other DIY...
Valley Breeze
Mohegan Bridge reopens; more work to be done
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced last Friday that the Mohegan Bridge has been reopened. The steel bridge, built in 1966 and under construction since April of 2021, reopened for two way traffic.
McDermott Pool to close for repairs
Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.
