Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO