Sherrard (20-6, 11-1 TRAC West) used a strong second half to beat Monmouth-Roseville (21-5, 9-2 TRAC West) 57-43 Thursday. The Tigers held a 22-21 lead at halftime, then outscored the Titans 35-22 in the second half. Violet Meskan led all scorers with 15 points. Kyla Elsbury and Addison Pickens each added 12 points for the Tigers. Monmouth-Roseville was led by Mattie Gillen with 12 points. With the win, Sherrard won the TRAC West outright.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO