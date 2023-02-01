Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mercer County Board Reevaluating Side-By-Side Ordinance
The Mercer County Board has paused side-by-side sticker sales for 2023. Kasi Henshaw serves as economic development consultant for the Mercer County Board and leads the Visit MerCo office.
Anderson Likes New Office Location In Button Building
Local State Senator Neil Anderson happy to have his new district office in Aledo. He’s located on the second floor of the Button Building. Anderson spoke with WRMJ Thursday. Anderson resides in Andalusia and also serves as a Moline firefighter and paramedic.
WRMJ High School Spotlight: MERCO’s Hillman Sings Her Way To All State
WRMJ visited with Mercer County High School’s Magge Hillman this week. She along with classmate Mia Ward have earned all state choir honors from the Illinois Music Education Association.
Tigers Clinch TRAC West
Sherrard (20-6, 11-1 TRAC West) used a strong second half to beat Monmouth-Roseville (21-5, 9-2 TRAC West) 57-43 Thursday. The Tigers held a 22-21 lead at halftime, then outscored the Titans 35-22 in the second half. Violet Meskan led all scorers with 15 points. Kyla Elsbury and Addison Pickens each added 12 points for the Tigers. Monmouth-Roseville was led by Mattie Gillen with 12 points. With the win, Sherrard won the TRAC West outright.
Sherrard Earns Top Seed in Girls Basketball Sub-Sectional
The Illinois High School Association released seedings for the girls basketball postseason Thursday afternoon. The Sherrard Tigers (20-6, 11-1 TRAC West) are the top seed in the 2A Rockridge Sub-Sectional A. The rest of the top-four seeds are #2 Princeton, #3 Monmouth-Roseville and #4 Knoxville. The Tigers have wins over both Princeton and Monmouth-Roseville.
