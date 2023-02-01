ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaton, IL

Anderson Likes New Office Location In Button Building

Local State Senator Neil Anderson happy to have his new district office in Aledo. He’s located on the second floor of the Button Building. Anderson spoke with WRMJ Thursday. Anderson resides in Andalusia and also serves as a Moline firefighter and paramedic.
ALEDO, IL
Tigers Clinch TRAC West

Sherrard (20-6, 11-1 TRAC West) used a strong second half to beat Monmouth-Roseville (21-5, 9-2 TRAC West) 57-43 Thursday. The Tigers held a 22-21 lead at halftime, then outscored the Titans 35-22 in the second half. Violet Meskan led all scorers with 15 points. Kyla Elsbury and Addison Pickens each added 12 points for the Tigers. Monmouth-Roseville was led by Mattie Gillen with 12 points. With the win, Sherrard won the TRAC West outright.
MONMOUTH, IL
Sherrard Earns Top Seed in Girls Basketball Sub-Sectional

The Illinois High School Association released seedings for the girls basketball postseason Thursday afternoon. The Sherrard Tigers (20-6, 11-1 TRAC West) are the top seed in the 2A Rockridge Sub-Sectional A. The rest of the top-four seeds are #2 Princeton, #3 Monmouth-Roseville and #4 Knoxville. The Tigers have wins over both Princeton and Monmouth-Roseville.
SHERRARD, IL

