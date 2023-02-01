Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
NetScouts Basketball’s National Prep School Invitational Brings Top Recruits to Rhode Island
NetScouts Basketball, one of the largest scouting services in the world, is returning to the Ocean State for its 24th annual National Prep School Invitational (NPSI). The four-day, 31-game invitational tournament will be held from Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Murray Center at Rhode Island College, according to the Rhode Island Sports Commission (RISC).
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Valley Breeze
Ponaganset hockey team pitches back-to-back shutouts, improves to 6-3-1
BURRILLVILLE – Despite getting off to a slow start in both of its games over the weekend, the Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team was able to put the puck in the net and turn in an excellent job defensively to not only shut out the St. Raphael Academy/Providence Country Day co-op team, 3-0, last Friday at Lynch Arena, but also the Cranston/Scituate co-op squad, 6-0, 24 hours later as part of its “Senior Night” at Levy Arena.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's Johnson to travel to Berlin for Special Olympics World Games
SMITHFIELD – Special Olympics has always been a part of Smithfield resident Adam Johnson’s life, and in June, he will be traveling to Berlin for his second trip to the Special Olympics World Games. Johnson, the interim chief program officer, previously went to Abu Dhabi with Special Olympics...
9 Bishop Feehan football stars sign NLI’s
ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Nine football stars from Bishop Feehan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at the school. Watch the video above and hear from a few standouts.
Lincoln, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Valley Breeze
Mount girls' basketball team extends D-II win streak to six games
WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy girls’ basketball team maintained its firm grasp on the Division II’s second-best record on Monday night, and while the Mounties dealt with what was a hard, frustrating game at times, they were able to earn a 56-45 victory. That win,...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield's dosReis breaks Davidson College men's track and field records in 800, mile
DAVIDSON, N.C. – Smithfield native Joe dosReis, who is a senior middle distance runner on the Davidson College men’s track and field team, was recently named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Performer of the Week for the second time in his career, thanks to his record-breaking run in the 800 meters at South Carolina’s Carolina Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 21.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Valley Breeze
Cumberland's Kolek continues to excel at Marquette, earns Big East Player of Week honors
MILWAUKEE – Cumberland’s Tyler Kolek, who has made plenty of news this winter as a sophomore point guard for the Marquette University men’s basketball team, was named the Big East Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday morning, less than 48 hours after nearly turning in a triple-double in the Golden Eagles’ 89-69 triumph on the road over DePaul.
kevinmcsports.com
PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier
Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
Fall River unveils new city logo
Following a public design contest, Fall River revealed its new city logo Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
Valley Breeze
Scituate Foster Little League offers online registrations until Feb. 12
SCITUATE – The Scituate Foster Little League is currently accepting online registrations for this season for children between the ages of 4-16 as of Aug. 31. The fees are $65 for T-Ball, $85 for the AA division, and $105 for the AAA, Major, and Junior/Senior divisions, and there is a $30 discount for each additional child in a family.
Valley Breeze
The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International
CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket's Robinson-O’Hagan wins another SEC Freshman of Week honor at Ole Miss
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Woonsocket native Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who is a freshman thrower on the University of Mississippi men’s track and field team, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this indoor season on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to his superb performance at last weekend’s Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.
Valley Breeze
St. Joseph Senior Group announces meeting, winners
WOONSOCKET – The St. Joseph Senior Group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 14. There will be no meetings in February. Tickets for the corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 28 will be for sale at the March 14 meeting. Tickets are $13 and the new caterer is Choice Catering of Bellingham.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Alana O’Hare Joins PWCVB
Alana O'Hare, the former ABC6 reporter and press secretary to Governor Dan McKee, is joining the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitor's Bureau as Senior Director of the Tourism Improvement District. “Alana’s energy, experience, and love of her home state make her a perfect choice for our organization,” said PWCVB President...
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse
Years in operation: 21 years under current ownership. Shoppers are bound to find what they’re looking for at North Smithfield Liquor Warehouse, which offers more than 5,400 square feet of beer, wine and spirits selections. The store brings its mix of sweeping selection and affordable prices to its client base, who mainly hail from the town of North Smithfield and neighboring Providence suburbs. Assistant Manager Chris Schroeder brings 20 years of industry experience to his role of keeping things humming day to day.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
