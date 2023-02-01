Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
More women joining medical school programs than ever before, new data shows
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New data shows more women are joining medical school programs than ever before, and some Tampa Bay area doctors hope to inspire the next generation to join medicine. Dr. Stacey Stone, a neonatologist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, specializes in congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which is...
Pinellas County toddler diagnosed with golfball-sized brain tumor
Callie Stillwell, 2, was diagnosed with Ependymoma after doctors discovered a brain tumor. She had surgery to remove the tumor and will need radiation.
observernews.net
Medical service provider comes to your home
If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help. Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations. “My services are similar [to] what you would...
fox13news.com
Florida communities receive about $65 million from federal grant to help makes streets safer
TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.
fox13news.com
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
fox13news.com
900-pound man loses half his body weight with help of minimally invasive bariatric surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new minimally invasive bariatric procedure is helping people lose weight with less downtime than traditional weight loss surgery. Leonard Degallerie's mother said her son's weight issues started in childhood. "He had a stomach virus. The doctor said it was a stomach bug, gave him a...
fox13news.com
Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm
SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
Hillsborough woman born, raised in historic Bealsville community celebrates 105th birthday
PLANT CITY, Fla. — One native Hillsborough County woman celebrated her 105th birthday last week in Plant City. Leola McDonald was born on Jan. 17, 1918, and was raised in Hillsborough County's historic Bealsville community. The community was settled in late 1865 by former slaves from nearby plantations. "Ms....
fox13news.com
Pasco County grows into sports destination, gives boost to local businesses and residents
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Pasco County is cementing its foothold as a sports destination, giving a big boost to local businesses and residents, according to the latest tourism impact report. A new report from Pasco County’s sports tourism agency, Florida’s Sports Coast, found visitors spent more than $636 million in...
fox13news.com
'Extension of the community': Upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa-based real estate firm Ally Capital Group and the St. Petersburg-based firm Paradise Ventures released renderings of upgrades planned for The Sundial in downtown St. Pete Thursday. It’s a multimillion-dollar project that the two groups said will "revitalize the once upscale retail destination into a...
fox13news.com
New legislation pushes to extend PTSD benefits to 911 operators, crime scene technicians
SARASOTA, Fla. - Crime scene technicians and 911 operators hear and see the worst of humanity, and these tragedies aren't easily forgotten. While 911 dispatchers and civilian crime scene investigators work alongside sworn first responders, they are left out of receiving PTSD benefits. "We do take it home with us,...
More affordable housing available in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is now available in Hillsborough County. A rundown 13-unit apartment complex has now been rehabilitated to house working and low-income families. “Those who are less fortunate and want an opportunity we need to figure out how we are going to help them,"...
fox13news.com
New Pasco fire station designed to prevent life-threatening illnesses
Pasco County recently held a ribbon-cutting for its new Station 9 off State Road 52 and the Suncoast Parkway. The chief said the station will serve as a blueprint for new stations.
fox13news.com
USDA proposes changes to nutrition standards in school cafeterias
TAMPA, Fla. - The US Department of Agriculture has proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, targeting sugar and sodium. The federal agency sets the standards for what kids can get in their school cafeterias. The USDA is honing in on ingredients with the proposed changes, and their may be a lot of changes to cafeteria menus coming to school districts across the nation.
fox13news.com
Mosaic sells golf resort built on phosphate land for $160 million
BOWLING GREEN Fla. - One of Florida’s most unusual and upscale golf resorts has been sold. Streamsong Resort in South Polk County sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land that was owned by the Mosaic Company. Now it's been sold for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Tampa and Hillsborough County receive nearly $40 million in federal grants to improve pedestrian safety
The grants come at an imperative time as national traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
Major County Sheriffs Of America Names Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri “Sheriff Of The Year”
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) awarded Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri with the 2022 Sandra S. Hutchens Sheriff of the Year award during the MCSA 2023 Winter Conference. The award is named after Sheriff
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
