All about the kids: Gov. Mike DeWine focuses on children in State of the State address: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: what to know, how to get $200 bet credits

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest bet365 Ohio bonus code offer, any prospective Ohio bettor can click here to lock in the site’s...
pointandshoreland.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
