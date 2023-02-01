ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was eastward, straight across the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Deadly stabbing under investigation in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Thursday. Deputies responded to a call to assist medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community, off Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WCNC

Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
LANCASTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

DOJ arrests 19 people in multi-state drug ring

Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile (DOJ) has arrested nineteen people in connection to a multi-state drug ring that officials say was being run out of both Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to authorities, one of the suspects is 51 year old...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

You can ride CATS transit for free this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced that on Saturday, Feb. 4, all CATS bus routes, paratransit, the LYNX Blue Line and the City LYNX Gold Line will be fare-free in honor of Transit Equity Day. Transit Equity Day is a nationally recognized day to promote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Y'all took a good person's life' | Sister of Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville wants justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend. Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy