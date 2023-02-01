Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Carolina police urge residents not to take ‘potshots’ at Chinese spy balloon
As a suspected spy balloon continues to float over the U.S., one police department in North Carolina is urging residents to use restraint -- and not try to shoot it down.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its trajectory was eastward, straight across the […]
WBTV
‘Jail cells are open’: Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief have voiced their frustrations regarding low bonds set for violent offenders. 47-year-old Demont Forte was arrested Tuesday, facing charges of assault by strangulation, felony stalking, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Cherryville, North Carolina man pleads guilty to assaulting police during 2021 capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A Gaston County, North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 23-year-old Grayson Sherrill of Cherryville entered his plea on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington. He will face sentencing on May 1, 2023.
WCNC
FBI Charlotte offering rewards for separate electrical substation shootings in North Carolina
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering two separate $25,000 rewards for information following shootings at electrical substations in Randolph County and Moore County, North Carolina. Deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road in Randolph County back in January....
Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
Mecklenburg sheriff announces changes to hurry gun permit delays
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office says it has implemented several changes to help clear the backlog of handgun permits that led to lawsuits against Sheriff Garry McFadden. The sheriff's office said in a news release that it has processed over 6,200 applications to meet the...
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
Deadly stabbing under investigation in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Thursday. Deputies responded to a call to assist medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community, off Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
WITN
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
WCNC
Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
Health Secretary touting White House's inflation reduction act in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and congress members Alma Adams and Jeff Jackson were in Charlotte Friday touting the White House's inflation reduction act. They held a news conference at Doc’s Pharmacy Friday morning on what the White House says is...
abccolumbia.com
DOJ arrests 19 people in multi-state drug ring
Rock Hill, SC (WOLO) — The Department of Juvenile (DOJ) has arrested nineteen people in connection to a multi-state drug ring that officials say was being run out of both Rock Hill, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to authorities, one of the suspects is 51 year old...
You can ride CATS transit for free this Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced that on Saturday, Feb. 4, all CATS bus routes, paratransit, the LYNX Blue Line and the City LYNX Gold Line will be fare-free in honor of Transit Equity Day. Transit Equity Day is a nationally recognized day to promote...
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
WCNC
'Y'all took a good person's life' | Sister of Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville wants justice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend. Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
WBTV
Woman struggles with Frontier Airlines customer service after flight inadvertently canceled
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ever had trouble with customer service? Not been able to get a human on the phone? You’re not alone. Brittany Brown said she ran into trouble with customer service with Frontier Airlines after her flight was accidentally canceled. To make matters worse, she wasn’t the...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1