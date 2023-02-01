ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.

Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Enos Steps In As Police Chief

Seekonk has a new Police Chief. David Enos was sworn in by Town Clerk Florice Craig at Wednesday’s selectmen meeting. Enos, a 19 year member of the department who had served as Deputy Chief, succeeds Dean Isabella in the position. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said Enos “has shown outstanding...
SEEKONK, MA
iheart.com

Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges

The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Nonprofit leaders say Woonsocket needs a new homeless shelter

WOONSOCKET – City Council members were clear in their message responding to homeless advocates during a special forum on Monday: Mistakes were made in the city’s response to this crisis, and we will do better partnering on solutions going forward. Council President Christopher Beauchamp told representatives that this...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

WHA extends executive director search

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Two Rhode Island police officers indicted on multiple felony counts, including embezzlement, filing false tax returns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter Neronha has announced that a Statewide Grand Jury has returned indictments charging one current and one former member of the North Providence Police Department with multiple felony counts, including embezzlement and filing false tax returns. The charges stem from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the United States Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, into alleged embezzlement of funds of North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI

