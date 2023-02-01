Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
iheart.com
RI high school solicits funds for cartel human smuggler.
Stefani Harvey, assistant principal at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, reportedly sent out an email last week asking for donations to pay a human smuggling cartel for trafficking a student over the Mexican border. The email was sent to staff asking for them to contribute to the student's "coyotes." Stefani claimed coyotes are "A group that helps people." Activist Mom "Domestic Terrorist" Nicole Solas shares the shocking details of this outrageous fundraiser in the podcast below.
reportertoday.com
Enos Steps In As Police Chief
Seekonk has a new Police Chief. David Enos was sworn in by Town Clerk Florice Craig at Wednesday’s selectmen meeting. Enos, a 19 year member of the department who had served as Deputy Chief, succeeds Dean Isabella in the position. Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said Enos “has shown outstanding...
iheart.com
Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges
The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
Valley Breeze
Nonprofit leaders say Woonsocket needs a new homeless shelter
WOONSOCKET – City Council members were clear in their message responding to homeless advocates during a special forum on Monday: Mistakes were made in the city’s response to this crisis, and we will do better partnering on solutions going forward. Council President Christopher Beauchamp told representatives that this...
Turnto10.com
Contractor representative pleads not guilty in alleged illegal dumping at 6/10 Connector
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The lead contractor for the 6/10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is accused of dumping contaminated fill at the construction site. A representative for Barletta Heavy Division pleaded not guilty in Providence Superior Court on Wednesday. Bail was set at $10,000 personal recognizance. Two weeks...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland student-athletes face stricter penalties for nicotine, cannabis
CUMBERLAND – Student-athletes in Cumberland will face stiffer penalties for violations of the district’s policy on drugs and alcohol under changes being made by the School Committee. One of the big changes is the penalty for using nicotine, said Mark Fiorillo, head of the school board’s policy subcommittee,...
Turnto10.com
Providence police say Mount Pleasant student is safe, email under investigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Acting Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez confirmed that the student being discussed in an email written by Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey is safe. Harvey sent an email to staff members Thursday night asking to raise money for a student brought into...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Nothing is being done about the illegal animal dumping ground in New Bedford!”
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “I’ve called Animal Control and the...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police offer increased presence at 2 schools after investigating threat
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department says it will provide an increased presence at two city high schools after investigating a threat against them. Police say the threat was aimed at Toll Gate High School and Pilgrim High School. The department said on Thursday that it determined the threat...
1 current, 1 former North Providence officer charged with embezzlement
The charges come after a years-long investigation by the R.I. Attorney General's Office.
Let the girls play: Petition calls for update to RI’s co-op rules
As it stands, the rule says co-ops should be made up of "no more than three member high schools" that are unable to field a full team on their own.
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
Turnto10.com
Providence police say they're aware of email that put assistant principal on leave
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department confirmed to NBC 10 it is aware of a controversial email from Mount Pleasant High School's assistant principal who has since been placed on leave. In an email sent to teachers on Thursday night, Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asked...
GoLocalProv
RI Exhumes Body of Woman Who Died 30 Years Ago — Daughter Now Hopes “Justice Will be Served”
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office informed Lauren Lee Malloy that the body of her mother Lori Lee Malloy has been exhumed. As GoLocal reported in November, a motion was granted in court allowing the state to exhume the remains of Lori Lee Malloy, who died nearly thirty years ago and whose death had been ruled “natural."
Woonsocket woman charged with killing dad said she ‘had to do it’
The Woonsocket woman accused of killing her own father earlier this week claimed she "had to do it," according to court documents.
Valley Breeze
WHA extends executive director search
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Rhode Island police officers indicted on multiple felony counts, including embezzlement, filing false tax returns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter Neronha has announced that a Statewide Grand Jury has returned indictments charging one current and one former member of the North Providence Police Department with multiple felony counts, including embezzlement and filing false tax returns. The charges stem from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the United States Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, into alleged embezzlement of funds of North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
