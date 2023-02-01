Plan: Three elementary schools will remain standing as new ones built

Read full article on original website
independentri.com
NK’s fourth interim superintendent has only one goal: ‘Help the district calm down’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Frank Pallotta, a long-time educator with deep political and administrative experience, has been selected to be the town of North Kingstown’s fourth school superintendent in just under a year. Pallotta not only has been an interim superintendent four times since 2009, but he also...
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Public Schools to hold district's Spelling Bee Feb. 7
LINCOLN – Lincoln Public Schools will hold the district’s annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School auditorium, 152 Jenckes Hill Road. In case of inclement weather, a snow date is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Valley Breeze
School officials hail B.F. Norton’s scores compared to BVP’s
CUMBERLAND – School officials in Cumberland have long held that they would gladly compare the town’s traditional public schools against Blackstone Valley Prep’s public charter schools any day, and they say recently released test scores again prove that to be true. School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman, during...
Valley Breeze
Arnolds Mills Community House to hold class registration Saturday
CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
Valley Breeze
In need of fresh air, Hope Library pleads for new HVAC system
SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council revisited its American Rescue Plan Act spending last Thursday, with $1.5 million of the $3.2 million allocated for town projects and $495,000 expended already, according to Town Treasurer Karen Beattie. The Town Council heard several presentations with town officials regarding requests for ARPA...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Senior Project Judge Was Blown Away
Above: From left, EGHS Ceramics Teacher Stacey Munzert, Supt. Brian Ricca, TCM Caryn Corenthal, Lead Judge Frank Lennox – Panel #22, minus Stephen Susi, the photographer. Imagine for a second being a high school senior. Now imagine being a high school senior and presenting an important project in front of a panel of judges. Ok, now imagine that panel consisting of the school superintendent, a town councilor, two teachers, and a representative from East Greenwich News (me). That was us, Panel #22. Supt. Brian Ricca, Town Councilor Caryn Corenthal, ceramics teacher Stacey Munzert, and our lead judge, Frank Lennox … and me. We had what some would say was a “stacked” panel and I will admit, I was slightly anxious for the students who’d be presenting to us.
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Valley Breeze
Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear
CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
Valley Breeze
Library hosts Board of Winter? game night
SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will host Board of Winter on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Join the library for family game night cosponsored by the Scituate Police Department. There are 150 board games to choose from, depending on the ages of community members who attend.
Valley Breeze
WHA extends executive director search
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director. Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center leads trend of senior centers as country clubs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want. Largely gone is the perception of senior...
Valley Breeze
Diamond Hill Park pond work being done; pump track next
CUMBERLAND – Work to turn the former muddy and often dry pond in front of the Diamond Hill Park stage is continuing this week, including aeration and installation of new walking ramps. The work is part of several more upgrades being done mostly through grant funds in the park,...
Valley Breeze
College news
Jared Rivard, of Woonsocket, has been appointed a member of the 2022-2023 Nichols College Senior Advisory Council. Tejas Bhatia, of North Smithfield, and Sophia Oliveras of Woonsocket have earned a certificate in revenue management from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute at Lasell University.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
Valley Breeze
The Ravenous Runners Club collecting items for Dorcas International
CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners Running Club is collecting new and gently used items for Dorcas International to help with the resettlement of the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being resettled in Rhode Island. The collection takes place at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road, from Sunday, Feb. 12 to Tuesday,...
Valley Breeze
Young Writers Workshop meets Saturday
SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its Young Writers Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. Grades 6-12 are invited to explore different types of writing. New members are always welcomed. Attend in person or online via Zoom.
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
Valley Breeze
Gentian Club hosts flower arranging demonstrations
SCITUATE – The Gentian Garden Club will host a flower arranging demonstration at Hope Library, 374 North Road, on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m.; and at North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Pre-register to be entered in the raffle...
