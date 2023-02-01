ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth receives $2.6M grant to support students pursuing mental health career

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth announced they have received a $2.6 million grant to support the scholarships of eight students looking to become mental health professionals in school districts.

Nazareth said that this is the largest grant the institution has received from the U.S. Department of Education. Known as “AMPS Up” (aka “Increasing Access to Mental Health Professionals In High Needs School), it will fund six social work students and two art therapy students each year for the next five years.

The grant will give Nazareth students experience in mental health by having them work in the Greece Central School District and support students and families dealing with mental health issues.

Nazareth College to become a university

In addition, graduating students who have received this scholarship will also be obligated to work two years in a high-need school district. Nazareth said that they will be paid for these two years of service.

This opportunity for Nazareth students will begin this year. The qualifications for this scholarship include:

  • Being a full-time, graduate student.
  • Beginning the Master of Social Work program after receiving a bachelor’s degree in social work.
  • Starting the second year of the Master of Science in creative arts therapy program.

Six students in the Master of Social Work program will receive tuition funding and a stipend for living expenses during their internship in the Greece Central School District. Two students in the creative arts therapy program will receive 30 credits of tuition and living expenses.

spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD achieves highest graduation rate in years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More students in the Rochester City School District are graduating from high school than ever before. The New York State Department of Education reports 71% of city school students who attended as a freshman four years ago, graduated this past summer. That number is up nearly 3% from the previous year.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Eastman School of Music students bring BIPOC experience to community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Representation Matters is a concert series created by students at Eastman School of Music to highlight the work of classical composers of color. Graduate student Brianna Garcon contacted other students to perform at SUNY Brockport on Friday, February 3. This week, we sat in as the students rehearsed a piece called […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Parents: 5-year-old left outside RCSD School No. 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents of a five-year-old student at RCSD School 15 are asking for dismissal procedures to be revised, after they say their child was left to wander by himself outside. John Schmidt tells News 8 he pulled up to the school Wednesday and couldn’t find his son right away. After a brief […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

United Way kicks off 105th Annual Campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes kicked off its 105th Annual Campaign Thursday. The organization announced the community’s record setting donations in 2022, raising $35.8 million. They also outlined their plans for 2023. United Way brings people together to address various needs of our Greater Rochester community. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The divide at Rochester General

Newly unionized Rochester General Hospital nurses held a press conference last week, their first since kicking off contract negotiations last summer. The event, carefully staged on a Portland Avenue sidewalk to stay just outside of the RGH property line, was meant to dramatize dire conditions the nurses say are hurting patient care and to spur what union members see as the glacial pace of negotiations.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hilton superintendent outlines weather factors considered for closing schools

HILTON, N.Y. — Superintendents across the region have been keeping tabs on subzero windchills as student safety is a priority. Many districts remained open on Friday despite the artic temperatures. There are several factors superintendents have to consider before declaring a snow day. It's not just about snowfall totals...
HILTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of Daniel Prude joins activists at vigil to honor Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of Daniel Prude’s family and other organizations against police brutality came together in Rochester tonight for a vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, while also calling for changes in police training, tactics, and funding.  The gathering took place at MLK Park where Daniel Prude’s older brother Joe and other activists gave […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester business hopefuls look at path forward despite continued cannabis dispensary lawsuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With an ongoing federal lawsuit, the Rochester region and surrounding parts across the state are still prohibited from opening recreational cannabis dispensaries. Back in November, the state’s cannabis control board approved 36 CAURD licenses to allow eligible businesses statewide to start selling marijuana on the market legally. For many applicants, including […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws

Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY’s bail reform …. Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws. Fire crews in Gates battled a house fire on Lyell Road in single-digit temperatures Friday night. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/gates/firefighters-called-to-lyell-road-in-gates/. Kucko’s Camera: Sub-zero morning along Lake Ontario. Today John Kucko brought...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

