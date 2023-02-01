Nazareth receives $2.6M grant to support students pursuing mental health career

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth announced they have received a $2.6 million grant to support the scholarships of eight students looking to become mental health professionals in school districts.

Nazareth said that this is the largest grant the institution has received from the U.S. Department of Education. Known as “AMPS Up” (aka “Increasing Access to Mental Health Professionals In High Needs School), it will fund six social work students and two art therapy students each year for the next five years.

The grant will give Nazareth students experience in mental health by having them work in the Greece Central School District and support students and families dealing with mental health issues.

In addition, graduating students who have received this scholarship will also be obligated to work two years in a high-need school district. Nazareth said that they will be paid for these two years of service.

This opportunity for Nazareth students will begin this year. The qualifications for this scholarship include:

Being a full-time, graduate student.

Beginning the Master of Social Work program after receiving a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Starting the second year of the Master of Science in creative arts therapy program.

Six students in the Master of Social Work program will receive tuition funding and a stipend for living expenses during their internship in the Greece Central School District. Two students in the creative arts therapy program will receive 30 credits of tuition and living expenses.

