Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Related
Evoluation Cycles in Alton, Illiois, is creating art on 2 wheels
ALTON, Ill. — There are two motorcycle enthusiasts in Alton, Illinois, who are looking to put the local chopper scene in the national spotlight, and they are letting their imaginations flow. “Whatever comes in my mind that day,” Chris Dvorchak said. Dvorchak and Drew Huddleston are taking those...
Baby born on 2/2/22 at 22:22 continues to inspire others
One year ago, a baby warmed hearts with his unique and memorable birthday. Clark Kelley was born on February 2, 2022, at 22:22 military time. His story aired exclusively on FOX 2 and went viral across the country.
edglentoday.com
Amanda Wilson Continues Family Business Tradition With “The Essentials House Cleaning"
MADISON COUNTY - Amanda Wilson, owner and founder of her new business The Essentials House Cleaning, said she comes from “a long line of entrepreneurs,” including her mother who used to run a house-cleaning business of her own. She’s now continuing her family’s entrepreneurial tradition with her new house-cleaning business, and she said feedback has been positive so far.
See the St. Louis Diner That is Having a Great Time Being Rude
Normally, if I tell you there's a diner where the people are very rude, you'd take that as a bad thing. However, there is what looks like a new place in St. Louis that wears that "rude" label like a badge of courage. Have you ever heard of Karen's Diner?...
advantagenews.com
Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down
Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billion
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Missouri and the good he has done for the community.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
advantagenews.com
Gloria Matthews
Gloria Ann Matthews, age 87 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1935, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of the late Oscar and Freida (Keim) Jatho. She married Dr. (Lyndel) Ray Matthews at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, IL on February 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
edglentoday.com
'It Takes A Village:' Area Dog Rescue Volunteers and Community Play A Big Part In Gretchen's Survival
GODFREY - Tami Berkel, a local dog rescuer, has a favorite phrase about the process involved in saving the lives of dogs who need immediate compassion and assistance for survival: "it takes a village," she says. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2023
The ones we lost and the ones we gained in the first month of 2023
Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts
At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.
The Most Haunted Missouri Cemetery Where Murdered Caretaker Lives
I've always found it curious when someone refers to a cemetery as "haunted". It's the resting place of the dead obviously. There's one Missouri cemetery that has a unique legend attached to it. It's said to be the most haunted in the state where a former caretaker was murdered...yet still lives.
advantagenews.com
Douglas Blasioli
Douglas “Dougie” Blasioli, 20, passed away at 12:07am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 2002, in Alton, the son of Rani Blasioli of Grafton. Survivors include his mom: Rani Blasioli of Grafton, his step-dad: Eric Shomshor of Grafton, his brother: Zac Blasioli of Grafton, his sister: Rachel Blasioli of East Alton, his step – brother: Cody Shomshor of Grafton, his step – sister: Sierra Shomshor of Grafton, his fiancé: Jillian Moreland of Wood River, an expectant baby, his grandparents: Rick and Coleen Blasioli of Wood River, Brenda Crow of Grafton, two aunts and an uncle: Kayci and James Pritchard of East Alton, Stacy May of Bethalto, and two cousins: Rylyn Taylor, and Eva Taylor.
advantagenews.com
Valentine’s Day Owl Prowl at TNI
The Nature Institute in Godfrey has added a new event to its February calendar. On Valentine’s Day, you are invited to attend an Owl Prowl at their Levis Lane location. This is an event for adults 21 and older, as some of the discussion includes that of owl breeding habits.
advantagenews.com
Brighton still trying to lure grocery store
It’s been years since Brighton had its own grocery store, but the village’s mayor says he’s still trying to rectify that situation. Tom's Supermarket closed abruptly in late 2017. Matt Kasten tells The Big Z to attract and maintain business of any kind, the community has to show support.
advantagenews.com
Thomas Richardson
Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton. On Dec. 18, 1982, he and...
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
advantagenews.com
Anthony Shipp
Anthony Jearleen “Skip” Shipp, 67, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023. He was born April 6, 1955, in St. Louis to the late Alvin Jearleena and Alta Faye (Herrell) Shipp. Skip was the long-time owner and operator of Shipp’s Lounge in Godfrey. He was an...
Comments / 0