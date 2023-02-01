ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

edglentoday.com

Amanda Wilson Continues Family Business Tradition With “The Essentials House Cleaning"

MADISON COUNTY - Amanda Wilson, owner and founder of her new business The Essentials House Cleaning, said she comes from “a long line of entrepreneurs,” including her mother who used to run a house-cleaning business of her own. She’s now continuing her family’s entrepreneurial tradition with her new house-cleaning business, and she said feedback has been positive so far.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Former Lenhardt building on Piasa coming down

Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down. At the...
ALTON, IL
tourcounsel.com

Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri

Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

New event, dining complex opening this fall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A new event and dining complex will soon open in the St. Louis area. Maker's Locale is set to open this fall at 5232 Delmar in the Delmar maker District. The space will include Steve's Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff, Alpha Brewing Company and an event space and extension of Third Degree Glass Factory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Gloria Matthews

Gloria Ann Matthews, age 87 of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on December 29, 1935, in Waterloo, IL, the daughter of the late Oscar and Freida (Keim) Jatho. She married Dr. (Lyndel) Ray Matthews at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, IL on February 27, 1954. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Douglas Blasioli

Douglas “Dougie” Blasioli, 20, passed away at 12:07am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 2002, in Alton, the son of Rani Blasioli of Grafton. Survivors include his mom: Rani Blasioli of Grafton, his step-dad: Eric Shomshor of Grafton, his brother: Zac Blasioli of Grafton, his sister: Rachel Blasioli of East Alton, his step – brother: Cody Shomshor of Grafton, his step – sister: Sierra Shomshor of Grafton, his fiancé: Jillian Moreland of Wood River, an expectant baby, his grandparents: Rick and Coleen Blasioli of Wood River, Brenda Crow of Grafton, two aunts and an uncle: Kayci and James Pritchard of East Alton, Stacy May of Bethalto, and two cousins: Rylyn Taylor, and Eva Taylor.
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Valentine’s Day Owl Prowl at TNI

The Nature Institute in Godfrey has added a new event to its February calendar. On Valentine’s Day, you are invited to attend an Owl Prowl at their Levis Lane location. This is an event for adults 21 and older, as some of the discussion includes that of owl breeding habits.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Brighton still trying to lure grocery store

It’s been years since Brighton had its own grocery store, but the village’s mayor says he’s still trying to rectify that situation. Tom's Supermarket closed abruptly in late 2017. Matt Kasten tells The Big Z to attract and maintain business of any kind, the community has to show support.
BRIGHTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Thomas Richardson

Thomas Lee Richardson, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. He was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Granite City to the late Willerdean (Richardson) Powers and Harry Thornton. On Dec. 18, 1982, he and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Anthony Shipp

Anthony Jearleen “Skip” Shipp, 67, of Godfrey, passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023. He was born April 6, 1955, in St. Louis to the late Alvin Jearleena and Alta Faye (Herrell) Shipp. Skip was the long-time owner and operator of Shipp’s Lounge in Godfrey. He was an...
GODFREY, IL

