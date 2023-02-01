Read full article on original website
Scientists are planning to bring the woolly mammoth back to life
The woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) last lived during the Pleistocene epoch (2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago). The mammoth became extinct during the Holocene epoch about 4000 years ago.
dallasexpress.com
Scientists Seek to Revive Long-Extinct Bird
Scientists are trying to find a way to bring a long-dead bird back from extinction. Colossal Biosciences, which describes itself as the “de-extinction company,” has announced its intention to revive the dodo bird species. The Dallas-based company was launched in 2021 and is the world’s first company dedicated...
Upworthy
A start-up has plans to bring back the dodo from extinction and people are divided
Human activities and climate change pose a direct threat to our environment, including wildlife species. Several animals and birds have gone extinct owing to the direct threat of climate change, hunting, poaching, and unbalanced ecosystems. One of these is the dodo, a flightless bird that was found on the island of Mauritius. Sadly, these beautiful birds are not returning to the planet anytime soon. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has sparked interest, as per The Associated Press.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
BBC
New Mexico scientists find ancient giant sea scorpion
The fossil of a giant sea scorpion that lived millions of years ago has been found in New Mexico in the US. The ancient species was over one metre long and fed on crustaceans such as small crabs. According to researchers from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History this...
WIFR
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
New research reveals the chilling reason why a Hawaiian town has 500 earthquakes a week
Scientists say they have worked out why a small town in Hawaii has been hit by around 500 earthquakes a week.Researchers say that Pahala on the island of Hawaii sits above an “interconnected feature” between 22 and 26 miles underground that is slowly swelling with molten rock, according to research published in Science.Pahala has experienced swarms of earthquakes for decades. By 2015, the number had increased from around seven a week to 34.Experts say that after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the island in 2018, the number dramatically shot up to hundreds per week -- around 192,000...
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
scitechdaily.com
Shaking Up Our Understanding: Ethereal Variant of Mysterious Plant Is Actually a New Species
It was once thought that green leaves and photosynthesis were essential for plants, however, some plants have evolved to obtain their nutrients from other organisms instead. One such plant is Monotropastrum humile, a ghostly-looking species that is widely found across East and Southeast Asia. This mycoheterotrophic plant thrives in woodlands with limited sunlight, obtaining its nutrients by feeding off the hyphae of fungi.
Scientist are working to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction to help fight climate change
Scientifically named Mammuthus primigenius, the woolly mammoth was an elephant-like mammal covered in fur with large tusks and resistant to subzero temperatures. Sharing a common ancestor with modern elephants, the mammoth and the elephant split into two species around 6 million years ago. Theory suspects the mammoth could have gone extinct due to climate change, human hunting, or a virus over 10,000 years ago.
Stars disappearing from human sight at ‘astonishing rate’, say scientists
Stars in the night sky are disappearing from human sight at an “astonishing rate” due to rapidly growing light pollution, scientists have warned.Astronomers believe an increase in the use of light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs – which are more energy efficient compared to traditional lights – may be contributing to the trend.They said artificial lighting, also called skyglow, had increased the overall sky brightness at a rate of 9.6% per year – with stars disappearing from human sight more rapidly than indicated by satellite measurements.Dr Christopher Kyba, a researcher at the German Research Centre for Geosciences, said: “At this rate of...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled After 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in Indian Cave Turns Out to be a Beehive
Scientists were perplexed when a 500-million-year-old fossil they had discovered in an Indian cave began to peel off and revealed that it was actually a beehive. 2020 saw the cancellation of a scientific conference that was supposed to take place in India during the first pandemic lockdowns. 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in...
natureworldnews.com
Titanosaur Nests with 256 Fossilized Eggs Found in India Where Mother Dinosaurs Abandon Their Brood
Scientists discovered fossilized eggs in 256 Titanosaur nests in a long-gone river in India. According to legend, the mother dinosaurs left their young behind. Titanosaurs the size of school buses tromped through what is currently west-central India about 70 million years ago to lay their eggs by a riverbank. Although...
NASA satellite finds a bear on Mars! Or at least rocks that look like one
While examining the surface of Mars, astronomers discovered the friendly face of what appeared to be a smiling bear. While it wasn’t actually the animal, the formation of the rocks on the surface bear an uncanny resemblance to the creature.
Phys.org
Study finds hummingbirds' hovering flight likely evolved because of a lost gene
Hummingbirds, native to North and South America, are among the smallest and most agile birds in the world. Often barely larger than a thumb, they are the only bird species that can fly not only forwards, but also backwards or sideways. Their characteristic hovering flight makes that possible. However, hovering...
Large meteorite unearthed in Antarctica after thousands of years and it could unlock secrets of the universe
Antartica's heaviest meteorite has been found among a cluster of five that are suspected to have been wedged in a glacier for thousands of years. The largest of the haul has weighed in at nearly 17 pounds and given scientists new insight into Earth's history. Right by the Princess Elisabeth...
Phys.org
Genetic engineering sheds light on ancient evolutionary questions
Cyanobacteria are single-celled organisms that derive energy from light, using photosynthesis to convert atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and liquid water (H2O) into breathable oxygen and the carbon-based molecules like proteins that make up their cells. Cyanobacteria were the first organisms to perform photosynthesis in the history of Earth, and were responsible for flooding the early Earth with oxygen, thus significantly influencing how life evolved.
scitechdaily.com
Revealed: First Dormant, Stellar-Mass Black Hole in Our Cosmic Backyard
Astronomers have discovered the closest black hole to Earth, which the researchers have dubbed Gaia BH1. The dormant black hole weighs about 10 times the mass of the Sun and is located about 1600 light-years away in the constellation Ophiuchus, making it three times closer to Earth than the previous record holder, an X-ray binary in the constellation of Monoceros.
