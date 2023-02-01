‘Parenthood’ fans will feel emotional bond in new Apple TV+’s series ‘Dear Edward’

Read full article on original website
How to watch ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate’ online: Hallmark Channel, Eloise Mumford (2/4/23)
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hallmark Channel is back with another feel-good film about falling in love. Eloise Mumford and Dan Jeannotte star in “Sweeter Than Chocolate,” which premieres this Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. Mumford stars as a local bakery owner whose chocolates seem to have cracked the recipe for true love. Jeannotte plays a TV reporter who comes to investigate the story and ends up finding more than he was looking for.
Today’s famous birthdays list for February 4, 2023 includes celebrities Alice Cooper, Natalie Imbruglia
Birthday wishes go out to Alice Cooper, Natalie Imbruglia and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on February 4th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Top celebrity birthdays on February 4,...
‘A Christmas Story’ actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83, reports say
Melinda Dillon, who was best known for her role as Mother Parker in the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” has died at the age of 83, People Magazine reported Friday night. The magazine linked to an obituary put together by her family which states that Dillon, of Los Angeles, died on Jan. 9. No details have been released on the cause of death.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Episode 6 free live stream (2/3/23)
The sixth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will air Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Tonight as season 15 continues, the queens are fast-forwarding to their elder years and singing. *Immediately thinks of “Golden Girls”*. HOW TO WATCH FOR FREE: Philo (free trial); FuboTV...
