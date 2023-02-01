‘Parenthood’ fans will feel emotional bond in new Apple TV+’s series ‘Dear Edward’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hallmark Channel is back with another feel-good film about falling in love. Eloise Mumford and Dan Jeannotte star in “Sweeter Than Chocolate,” which premieres this Saturday, February 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. Mumford stars as a local bakery owner whose chocolates seem to have cracked the recipe for true love. Jeannotte plays a TV reporter who comes to investigate the story and ends up finding more than he was looking for.

