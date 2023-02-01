ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Using energy during off-peak hours can reduce your electric bill: What to know

DTE Energy's new Time of Day plan will give electric customers more control over their bills, starting in March. The new plan comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE in November 2022. The increase amounts to an additional 71 cents on monthly bills for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

GM employees get record setting profit sharing checks

DETROIT, MI — General Motors Co. said Tuesday it will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees in February. Approximately 42,300 eligible GM hourly workers will receive $12,750, according to the company’s financial results released Tuesday. Employees will see the bonus money in their Feb. 24 paychecks,...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Janine Grillo – KW Domain Luxury Homes Intl

Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Janine Grillo is not only a successful realtor who checks all the boxes when it comes to buying and selling, but she has experience and expertise in every facet of real estate. She is someone who can master the market of the moment, truly cares about the people she helps, the services she provides, and the futures she helps establish.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M

Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%

Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring

NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies

At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Commerce Twp. man charged in COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

A Commerce Township man has been charged in connection with applying for nearly $1 million worth of pandemic loans for fake businesses, including one sharing a name associated with “The Karate Kid,” federal officials said Friday. Ryan Carruthers, 42 is charged with wire fraud in a criminal complaint...
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi holds meeting to explore ways to strengthen the city’s small businesses

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mayor Bill Bazzi held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce to traverse ways their organizations can help strengthen the health and competitiveness of the city’s small businesses. SBA District Director Laketa Henderson, outreach and...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

