FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Using energy during off-peak hours can reduce your electric bill: What to know
DTE Energy's new Time of Day plan will give electric customers more control over their bills, starting in March. The new plan comes after the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE in November 2022. The increase amounts to an additional 71 cents on monthly bills for a residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity. ...
wkzo.com
GM employees get record setting profit sharing checks
DETROIT, MI — General Motors Co. said Tuesday it will deliver its largest profit-sharing payouts ever to employees in February. Approximately 42,300 eligible GM hourly workers will receive $12,750, according to the company’s financial results released Tuesday. Employees will see the bonus money in their Feb. 24 paychecks,...
hourdetroit.com
Janine Grillo – KW Domain Luxury Homes Intl
Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Janine Grillo is not only a successful realtor who checks all the boxes when it comes to buying and selling, but she has experience and expertise in every facet of real estate. She is someone who can master the market of the moment, truly cares about the people she helps, the services she provides, and the futures she helps establish.
HometownLife.com
Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift
PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
Michigan taxpayers could get inflation relief checks under Democrats' plan agreed to Friday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the plan will repeal the retirement tax to save 500,000 households an average of $1,000 a year and increase the Working Families Tax Credit to put an average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders.
Michigan assembling 1,000-acre ‘mega sites’ to attract big investments
Michigan is targeting swaths of rural land to become potential manufacturing hubs. There are currently four so-called “mega sites” in Michigan being prepped to attract major projects. Named for their size, each “investment-ready” site is roughly 1,000 acres or more to accommodate largescale manufacturing facilities that create thousands...
Gilbert's firm misses deadline for new Wayne Co. jail as cost overruns hit $75M
Dan Gilbert's organization has missed a deadline for completing the new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center and is facing $75 million in cost overruns, for which it is mostly on the hook. Members of a Wayne County Commission special committee were told Thursday that Gilbert's Bedrock firm, which is under contract to build the new jail and courthouse complex in Detroit, failed to meet a deadline this week for "substantial completion" of the center. ...
Detroit News
These Detroit neighborhood home values grew over 100%
Detroit — Corktown and part of the North End neighborhood saw average property values rise more than 100% last year while the values of many condominiums dropped, in some cases by double-digit percentages, according to an analysis of Detroit residences done by the city's Office of the Assessor. Property...
HometownLife.com
Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring
NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
International Space Station captures frozen tundra in Detroit as it flies over SE Michigan [WATCH]
The International Space Station flew over Southern Michigan and Southern Ontario on Thursday, and captured the frozen landscape that is Metro Detroit. The video was on NASA’s live feed, and shows plenty of the white stuff spanning across the region.
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
Detroit News
Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies
At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
planetdetroit.org
DTE’s new Time of Day rate will be here in March. Here’s what you need to know.
If you’re a DTE electric customer, you recently received a mailer from DTE informing you that the company is shifting to a new rate structure called Time Of Day starting in March. In a nutshell, the electricity you use between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. will start costing more...
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
Detroit News
Commerce Twp. man charged in COVID-19 loan fraud scheme
A Commerce Township man has been charged in connection with applying for nearly $1 million worth of pandemic loans for fake businesses, including one sharing a name associated with “The Karate Kid,” federal officials said Friday. Ryan Carruthers, 42 is charged with wire fraud in a criminal complaint...
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Arab American News
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi holds meeting to explore ways to strengthen the city’s small businesses
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Mayor Bill Bazzi held a meeting with representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Dearborn Area Chamber of Commerce to traverse ways their organizations can help strengthen the health and competitiveness of the city’s small businesses. SBA District Director Laketa Henderson, outreach and...
Unique Lake Fenton Home Features Awesome Colors and Amazing Views
This is lake living at its finest. If you are in the market for a house on a lake in Genesee County, or even more specifically a home on Lake Fenton, this home is for you. This beautiful property features beautiful colors throughout the home and panoramic views. You and...
GAR Building in downtown Detroit sold, to be converted into steakhouse and event space
The historic Grand Army of the Republic Building — the castle-like triangular building located in the intersection of Cass, Grand River and Adams avenues in downtown Detroit — has been purchased by a West Bloomfield real estate investment company, with plans to open a steakhouse and event space in the building.
