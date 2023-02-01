Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Janine Grillo is not only a successful realtor who checks all the boxes when it comes to buying and selling, but she has experience and expertise in every facet of real estate. She is someone who can master the market of the moment, truly cares about the people she helps, the services she provides, and the futures she helps establish.

BIRMINGHAM, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO