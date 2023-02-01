ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius used Quickbooks for its accounting just like FTX, report says

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ab7wp_0kYW9HqW00
Celsius went bankrupt last year as the so-called "crypto winter" engulfed the digital-asset market. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius used QuickBooks to log its finances just like FTX.
  • The company went bust last July as the cryptocurrency market underwent a huge sell-off.
  • According to an examiner's report, Celsius' tracked its finances in 15 QuickBooks files and failed to produce consolidated statements.

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius used QuickBooks to log its finances – just like FTX.

That made it challenging to analyse the company's transactions after it went bust, given Quickbooks is "geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses," said court-appointed examiner Shoba Pillay on Tuesday, per Decrypt.

QuickBooks is an accounting tool for small and medium-sized businesses, but not ones with billions of dollars in revenue or assets under management, like FTX or Celsius. The tool came under the spotlight after FTX imploded, as its new CEO John Ray III revealed that the crypto exchange used it to run its multibillion-dollar business.

According to Pillay, Celsius' tracked its finances in 15 QuickBooks files and failed to produce consolidated statements. Later, Pillay found "significant discrepancies" between account balances in Celsius' QuickBooks files and those used to create consolidated statements, per Decrypt.

The court examiner found the "files produced by Celsius were not the original files used to prepare the consolidated financial statements."

"Celsius retroactively prepared consolidation files from its historical accounting records," the examiner's report alleges.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy last July, after it froze customer withdrawals on its platform a month earlier as the so-called "crypto winter" hit the digital-asset industry. Before it collapsed, Celsius managed $11 billion worth of assets and had around 1.7 million users.

A detailed probe into the troubled crypto lender found that Celsius misled customers when it advertised its business model. Its downfall mirrors other high-profile crypto collapses like FTX and Genesis in recent months, putting investor confidence on shaky ground.

Celsius did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

Bankruptcy lawyers said Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda had access to a $65 billion credit line from FTX. The customer loans were made available via a backdoor created by FTX cofounder Gary Wang, they said. The money was used for luxury purchases like planes, parties, and political donations, the court heard. Slide...
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts

Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

101K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy