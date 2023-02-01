Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest in Memphis, the debate on gas stoves: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest

Tyre Nichols' funeral will be held Wednesday in Memphis. Plus, Dr. Peniel E. Joseph talks about Black History Month in the wake of Nichols' death, Alec Baldwin has been charged in the death of Halyna Hutchins, Bed Bath & Beyond closes 87 more stores as the chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy, and USA TODAY National Correspondent Elizabeth Weise looks at the debate on gas stoves.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Wednesday, the 1st of February 2023. Today, Tyre Nichols' funeral is held in Memphis. Plus the start of Black History month and a look at the debate on gas stoves.

♦

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest today in Memphis. The 29-year-old died last month after being brutally beaten by police in an incident captured on video. His eulogy at the funeral will be delivered by Reverend Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend. Meanwhile, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, said yesterday that prosecutors could bring more criminal charges against police officers and others connected to the beating, according to Reuters. Five police officers already faced second degree murder charges. We've also learned that four of the five officers indicted previously were suspended or received written reprimands during their tenure with Memphis Police. Seven police officers and three members of the Memphis Fire Department have been dismissed since the incident.

Tyre Nichols' parents have been invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union next week where he's expected to talk about policing and racial justice. Tyre will be laid to rest at 11:30am Eastern time today, and you can find a live stream on USATODAY.com.

♦

Today marks the start of Black History Month, and this year's observance comes in the wake of the latest police violence against a Black American. For more on this tense moment in the context of Black history, I spoke with Dr. Peniel Joseph. He's the Associate Dean for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Texas LBJ School. Dr. Joseph, thank you so much for making the time and coming on the podcast. Really appreciate it.

Peniel Joseph:

Yeah, thank you for having me Taylor.

Taylor Wilson:

So the horror of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating is really just the latest in a long line of high profile deaths of Black men and Black women at the hands of police. Dr. Joseph, how do you balance the tension between recognizing the pain of this moment and also the need to celebrate Black Americans?

Peniel Joseph:

Part of this moment is about the need for systemic change and transformation. I think that we should all be thinking about the humanity of Tyre Nichols and his family. And I think that the fact that there were five Black police officers who were beating him to death shows us that what we're thinking about is systems. It's not just about representation. Black, Hispanic, Asian American, police chiefs, this is all well and good. But unless we change the systems of punishment, they're going to be the representative face of the same system that we've been trying to challenge. As we celebrate Black History Month, we are always thinking about resistance against systems of oppression. And what's interesting, Taylor, it's not just systems of oppression that impact Black people. It's that impact all people. Sometimes we forget that because yes, it's Black history, but it's really a search for the universal through the particular story and struggles of Black people.

Taylor Wilson:

Dr. Joseph, I want to ask you personally, what does Black History Month mean for you?

Peniel Joseph:

I'm a child of the eighties, the Gen Xers, love Spike Lee, love hip hop. Saw "Do the Right Thing," not on video, but at the movies in 1989. So Black History was what made me make sense of living in a very segregated black neighborhood in Jamaica, Queens, making sense of racial tensions and sort of police brutality and reading about these things in New York. I learned through studying of Black history, how beautiful Black people are and the country's history is. Because it wasn't just about slavery and racism and Jim Crow. It was really about Black folks recognizing their inherent dignity and humanity in each other and trying to compel whites and other people to recognize the deep humanity and dignity and citizenship of others.

Taylor Wilson:

What are some ways specifically that you would recommend folks recognize Black History Month?

Peniel Joseph:

We should be thinking about how can we build that beloved community together that's free of racial injustice, economic inequality, free of hate and violence. I'd recommend Ibram X Kendi and the work he does for young people, how to be an anti-racist. But he has stuff about how to be a young anti-racist and how to raise an anti-racist. Black history is a great way to get into those conversations about why we should all count and what we can do to share our story with the story of Black history and the larger story of America.

Taylor Wilson:

What lessons can Black History Month celebrations amplify?

Peniel Joseph:

Connected to democracy is this idea of human dignity. Black history provides lessons, whether we're thinking about sharecroppers or the formerly enslaved or the newly free women who are organizing for reproductive justice rights, Black history really makes us rethink what does it mean to be an American citizen. So it can teach us things at the high level - dignity, citizenship, and democracy. And I think those are the three most important lessons and are tied to things like when we think about patriotism, when we think about how we feel about America and having a love for America because Black people have really always loved, loved, loved America, even when the country stubbornly refused to love them back.

Taylor Wilson:

Thank you so much for making the time.

Peniel Joseph:

Thank you.

♦

Taylor Wilson:

Alec Baldwin has been officially charged in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Both were working on the set of the film "Rust" when a prop gun loaded with a real bullet discharged as Baldwin pointed it at the camera where Hutchins was seated. The charges for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed come after the film's assistant director David Halls reached a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He got a suspended sentence and six months probation. Halls allegedly announced to Baldwin that the gun was cold or safe before it was passed to the actor.

♦

Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores around the country as the home goods store teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. The retailer said the closures expand a previous plan to close 150 underperforming locations. 30 states are impacted by the announcement. The chain said in its third quarter results report last month that it had seen net sales drop 33%.

♦

Gas stoves. They're making up the latest debate across American culture as some communities consider banning them. So what's the big deal? USA TODAY National Correspondent Elizabeth Weise helps me unpack it all. Beth, welcome back to 5 Things.

Elizabeth Weise:

Thanks so much.

Taylor Wilson:

So gas stoves have become the latest culture war battleground. There are conversations about banning them. People have very strong opinions on this debate. What kicked off this round of concern over gas stoves?

Elizabeth Weise:

So this one's confusing because there's two things happening at the same time and we're kind of mixing them all up. So the thing that kicked off this latest round of gas stove furor was the US Product Safety Commission. Gentleman there said that they were looking into the potential health issues caused by burning natural gas, which is methane in your home, and that maybe they might have to do something about that. And then he walked it back, but everybody went crazy.

On the other hand, there's this other thing that's been happening for a couple of years where cities, counties, and three states have passed building codes in which they're saying when you build a new building, don't hook natural gas up to it. And this is where climate change comes in because what these cities, states, and counties are trying to do is bring down their fossil fuel use and they're saying it doesn't make sense to build a new building that's going to be up for 50 to 100 years and plumb it for natural gas and then, whoops, were locked into burning natural gas for 50 to 100 years. So two separate things happening, but they're kind of all getting muddled together.

Taylor Wilson:

So Beth, what do gas stoves actually do for the climate and climate change as a whole?

Elizabeth Weise:

So here's the deal. Gas stoves, again, natural gas is methane. So you're burning methane in your house. A little bit of methane just gets out and that's a pretty potent greenhouse gas as when you burn that methane, you get carbon dioxide, which is another greenhouse gas. Now that said, the gas that you burn in your stove is a really relatively small percentage of all the gas that's burned in this country. Maybe 10%, probably less. The question is, if you plumb a house for natural gas, you're going to hook your dryer, your heater, your hot water heater, and your stove up to it. So it's not just the stoves we're talking about. And again, it's the idea of locking in natural gas usage over the lifetime of a home, which is a long time.

Taylor Wilson:

What do we know about gas stoves and health, Beth?

Elizabeth Weise:

So there's actually pretty good data that shows that if, and listen to the if here, if you use a gas stove in a smallish kitchen and you don't ventilate, there are pollutants that go into the air that can affect asthma rates and bronchitis and other lung issues, especially in little kids. But remember that if. If you don't ventilate. When I talked to these experts, they all said, turn on your fan. If you don't have a fan, open a window. Open the door. That's all it takes.

Taylor Wilson:

All right, Elizabeth Weise, great insight on this conversation and debate around gas stoves. Thanks so much, as always.

Elizabeth Weise:

You're so welcome.

Taylor Wilson:

Thanks for listening to 5 Things. You can find us every morning right here, wherever you're listening right now. I'm back tomorrow with more of 5 Things from USA TODAY.

