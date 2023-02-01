Read full article on original website
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
Wanted man charged after battling with Lower Burrell officers, police say
A man awaiting trial on a felony strangulation charge was accused by Lower Burrell police of driving with a suspended license in a car that had no insurance and had an expired registration and inspection. Thomas Henry Suppers Jr., 37, of the 500 block of Sycamore Street in Vandergrift was...
butlerradio.com
Butler City Man Charged In Drug Bust
A local man is facing felony charges following an incident in the City of Butler earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On January 31st at approximately 3:17 p.m., PA State Police investigated a report of fraudulent bank activity. The 63-year-old female victim lives in Wayne Township, Lawrence County and claims that two bank transactions totaling $6,000.00 were made on her bank account with her permission. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police reference PA 2023-133176.
3 Arlington residents charged after baby found to have drugs in system, police say
Three people are facing charges after a baby was found to have drugs in her system.
Additional jail time ordered for Jeannette man who shot at neighbor's home
A Jeannette man acquitted of the attempted murder of a neighbor was sentenced Friday to serve up to 23 months in jail for firing a shotgun at the man’s home. Dale A. Shaw, 66, was ordered by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears ordered to serve at least five additional months in jail.
Man arrested after $90,000 in drugs seized in New Castle
Authorities found approximately 1,329 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 220 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately 250 grams of suspected fentanyl.
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
Poland Twp. police want to know if you recognize this truck
Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public's help.
wtae.com
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
Woman convicted of shooting man in Evans City faces light prison sentence, victim wants more time
A local woman convicted of a first-degree felony was looking at years in prison. Instead, she is serving a week in jail.
wtae.com
Beaver County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for hate crimes, abusing people with disabilities
A Beaver County man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusing people with physical and mental disabilities, people who it was his job to care for. Zachary Dinell pled guilty to conspiracy and committing several hate crimes. “I’d like it to be longer,”...
butlerradio.com
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
explore venango
Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
Mahoning County indictments: Feb. 2, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?
You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
WFMJ.com
Bond set for Boardman contractor accused of stealing from customers
A contractor from Boardman accused of theft appeared in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday evening. John Bartos, 40, appeared in front of Judge Joseph Houser who set his bond at $5,000. Bartos does not have to pay the $5,000 upfront due to him not being a flight risk. The...
WYTV.com
Detective in Youngstown murder case walks jurors through arrest
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lead detective in the Samuel Byrd murder case Thursday walked jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court through the process of determining that Byrd was the suspect in the killing of a man at a South Avenue gas station. Lt. Robert Gentile, who was...
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
According to U.S. Marshals and Warren Police, he was taken into custody in regards to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services.
