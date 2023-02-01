ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Butler City Man Charged In Drug Bust

A local man is facing felony charges following an incident in the City of Butler earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On January 31st at approximately 3:17 p.m., PA State Police investigated a report of fraudulent bank activity. The 63-year-old female victim lives in Wayne Township, Lawrence County and claims that two bank transactions totaling $6,000.00 were made on her bank account with her permission. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police reference PA 2023-133176.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County

A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Police: Area Volunteer Firefighter Faces Theft Charges for Not Returning Raffle Ticket Money

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A volunteer firefighter has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing raffle tickets from the fire department. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Zachary Allen Bishop, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detective in Youngstown murder case walks jurors through arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lead detective in the Samuel Byrd murder case Thursday walked jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court through the process of determining that Byrd was the suspect in the killing of a man at a South Avenue gas station. Lt. Robert Gentile, who was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

