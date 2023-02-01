Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Blames Teammate For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PAEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2023 NHL All-Star Game RostersFlurrySportsPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Hoping The River stays in New Kensington
On the corner of Freeport Road and Elizabeth Street in New Kensington stands an architectural beauty, commonly known as the Old Nurse’s Residence. Circa 1923 red bricks are punctuated by a row of stately arches I’ve admired since I was a kid. For years, the vacant property was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 5, 2023
Andrew Davis sold property at 125 Third St. to Casey Gibbons and Mary Rose Boyle for $340,000. David Robert Petrone sold property at 401 Lexington Ave. to Isabella Verardi for $40,265. Etna. Estate of Paul Lord sold property at 8 Robertson Pl to Michael and Michael Motta for $215,000. Jennifer...
wdadradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire & Ice brings hundreds to Fox Chapel's McCahill Park
Fire & Ice at McCahill Park brought out hundreds of people on Jan. 28 to stroll past ice sculptures, take in the crisp air, plus enjoy hot chocolate and a warm fire. The event was hosted by the Fox Chapel Parks Conservancy and presented by UPMC St. Margaret and landscapers Eichenlaub Inc. Fire & Ice gave people a chance to connect nature and promoted awareness of the conservancy, which is dedicated to preserving park spaces and help fund future expansion.
YMCA in Greensburg looking to fill nearly 50 positions
The Greensburg YMCA is looking to hire nearly 50 people.
Westmoreland County Courthouse underground garage could reopen in May after delays
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County Courthouse underground parking garage project has faced significant delays since it was closed last April due to collapse concerns. County commissioners had anticipated the new parking garage being completed in October of last year. According to those in charge of planning the project, it all has to do with changes in ground and structure as they poured cement.It may look like a big hole in the ground in the middle of Greensburg, but officials say the new underground courthouse parking garage is coming along. Once completed, the new garage will have a redesigned public square at ground level. Started in April of last year, the $7 million project was expected to be completed by mid-fall of last year. However, a few things delayed the project.Westmoreland County Director of Operations Greg McCloskey said there were problems getting some of the construction materials and there was water infiltrating the foundational site. "Won't cost us any more money, it's costing us time," he said. If all goes as anticipated the new courthouse garage will be open and the public area on top of it will be open about May.
Adoptable pets Nellie, Doodle and Polly: Furry Tails
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ NellieAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Woah Nellie! This handsome gentleman came to us from a home that simply had too many cats, so he's...
pittsburghmagazine.com
How Our Food Editor Celebrates National Pizza Day, One Slice at a Time
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but, if you’re anything like me, you celebrate the Circle of Life year-round. Every Pittsburgh neighborhood has at least one shop with a cult-like following, so determining who has the best pie is like going to McKees Rocks and attempting to eat an entire 30-inch, 64-cut, $85 Monster Pizza from Mama Lena’s in one sitting, solo. It can’t be done — at least not without a lot of antacid.
Crews in Cambria, Somerset counties battled blaze at Jerome home
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Red Cross was called to Conemaugh Township after a family’s home was destroyed Thursday night. On Feb. 2 around 7:47 p.m., first responders from both Cambria and Somerset counties were called to the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome for a report of a fully-involved house fire, according to […]
Latrobe's Medicine Shoppe location closes after more than 25 years
After more than a quarter century of business, Sue Schropp, owner of The Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe since 1996, has closed the independent pharmacy’s doors for good. “I’m excited, but it is bittersweet,” Schropp said. “I made many good friends and with taking care of all the people over the years, they’re more than just patients, they’re actually more like family.”
State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
Couple plans to open full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township
A canine-loving couple are moving ahead with plans to open a full-service dog kennel in Allegheny Township. Dan and Lindsay Janoski live on 15 acres along Indian Hill Road. Lindsay Janoski grew up with fond memories of her grandparents’ former dog kennel, Mar-Ken-El in Allegheny Township. “I’ve had dogs...
3 special elections in Allegheny County will determine state House majority
Three special elections being held Tuesday in Allegheny County will determine which party has the majority in the state House for the next two years. Voters who live in the 32nd, 34th and 35th state House districts will elect new legislators. With those seats now empty, Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, with 101 seats to Democrats’ 99.
Thanks, Joe
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
wdadradio.com
LONGTIME HOMER CITY FIREFIGHTER PASSES AWAY
A longtime member of the Homer City Fire Department has passed away. Frank “Larry” Yoders passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. He was a lifetime member with the Homer City Fire Department, holding multiple positions ranging from trustee to different administrative positions. He was also a mentor for the junior firefighters, the Center Township constable, and security guard for local high schools, the Indiana County Fair, and other businesses.
Residents in West View and Sewickley Hills raise questions about trash bill increases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the South Hills to the North Hills and everywhere in between, people are talking trash about waste management companies.Imagine the shock when the trash bill arrives, and it didn't just increase a little, it more than doubled.KDKA-TV found drastic price differences in what the same companies are charging people for very similar services. In some places, you can negotiate your own trash pick-up rate and compare companies.But for most, it's coordinated by your council or borough leaders. If they're not tough negotiators, you're likely footing the bill.It impacts people like John Kichi, who is now paying...
Municipal Authority crews repairing water main break in Lower Burrell
New Kensington’s municipal authority crews were repairing two waterline breaks Thursday — a main line in Lower Burrell under Violet Drive and another waterline under Kennedy Avenue in New Kensington. Fluctuating temperatures and ground movement caused the two breaks, said Ron Balla, assistant superintendent of distribution for the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 3, 2023: Upper St. Clair claws past rival Mt. Lebanon
Devin Hall scored a game-high 14 points as Upper St. Clair split the season series and moved into a tie for first place in Section 2-61 with a 37-36 victory over rival Mt. Lebanon on Friday night. The Blue Devils (13-6, 7-1) jumped out to a 10-1 lead after one...
tourcounsel.com
The Johnstown Galleria | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
The Johnstown Galleria is a two-level shopping mall in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is anchored by Boscov's and J. C. Penney. Boscov's opened before the mall on September 19, 1992, and was the chains first store constructed in Central/Western Pennsylvania. The Johnstown Galleria was built by Zamias Services, Inc. and opened...
Comments / 0