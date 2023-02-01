Read full article on original website
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a stunning interactive graphic novel that has me hooked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is the sequel to 2014's Valiant Hearts: The Great War. It's the same kind of playable graphic novel where you'll control a handful of characters as they attempt to survive the most devastating conflict in human history. The narrative touches on elements of war that few games do, notably starting its first chapter covering the segregation within the US army. It's a beautiful game, both visually and narratively, and for the first time, I feel like Netflix Games has a title that deserves to be there.
Best new mobile games of January 2023, from NBA All-World to Sands of Salzaar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A new year means a new group of games to get excited about, but you might not need to look ahead to play some of the potential best mobile games of the year. January has seen some stellar releases, from the beat 'em up TMNT: Shredder's Revenge to the quaint puzzler Resonance of the Ocean.
