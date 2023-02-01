ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch: No. 4 Alabama basketball travels to LSU

After recording its biggest win in the Nate Oats era earlier this week, No. 4 Alabama basketball will look for a repeat performance against an LSU team it has already blown out this season. The Crimson Tide trounced the Tigers 106-66 inside Coleman Coliseum last month. Saturday it will attempt to complete the regular-season sweep on the road inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It's full speed ahead all the time for Mizzou

With a little more than 18 minutes left and a 13-point lead, Kobe Brown grabbed a rebound of an LSU miss. He turned, saw Noah Carter streaking down the opposite end of the court and flung a 70-foot “F It, Noah's down there somewhere" pass. Carter caught it cutting across the lane, took maybe one peek in the general direction of the basket and tossed the ball over his right shoulder at full speed. It went off the glass and in.
