With a little more than 18 minutes left and a 13-point lead, Kobe Brown grabbed a rebound of an LSU miss. He turned, saw Noah Carter streaking down the opposite end of the court and flung a 70-foot “F It, Noah's down there somewhere" pass. Carter caught it cutting across the lane, took maybe one peek in the general direction of the basket and tossed the ball over his right shoulder at full speed. It went off the glass and in.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO