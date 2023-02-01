Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
Major improvements are coming to parts of East Livingston Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is getting millions of dollars to help bring safety improvements to a section of East Livingston Avenue. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city $12 million to help repair what residents call a dangerous stretch of East Livingston Ave. The money will help design and construct changes to make it safer to walk, bike and drive along the road.
myfox28columbus.com
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
WSYX ABC6
Blendon Township homicide suspect back in Central Ohio after North Carolina arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested in North Carolina after being accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center is set to face a Franklin County judge Friday. Rodney Amir Perry, 29, is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Amara Jones,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man sentenced to over 5 years after crash in Great Smoky Mountains park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal judge sentenced a 20-year-old Columbus man to over five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a crash at a national park that killed one of his passengers. Bryce Allen Axline was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison on Thursday for...
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in connection with well-known Columbus restaurant owner's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a bar in far northeast Columbus was arrested Friday. Armando Flores, 25, was charged with murder by Columbus police after 51-year-old Rudy Tirado Gonzalez was shot and killed at the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue on Jan. 23.
YAHOO!
Suspect in North Side homicide: 'Should have just driven off'
Columbus police homicide detectives say a man accused of causing the death of a 26-year-old Northeast Side man in an early Wednesday morning told them he "should have just driven off." Q'juantez Poole, 20, of the Northwest Side, made the statement while admitting to detectives that he emptied a 16-round...
WSYX ABC6
Officer injured in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
myfox28columbus.com
Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
NBC4 Columbus
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident
SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
WTRF
Ohio baby died in bathtub from drowning because mother left child unattended, corner says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from...
NBC4 Columbus
Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting. A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JwcgWt. Students evacuated from Ridgeview Jr. High School …. This video discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged after cameras found in restrooms at Marion YMCA, OSU regional campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges after cameras were found in restrooms in Marion. The Marion Police Department said the cameras were placed in a restroom at the Marion YMCA and another restroom at the Marion campus of Ohio State University. At least three...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Comments / 0