Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Car drives into Livingston Elementary School overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a school building early Saturday morning. Columbus Police say around 2:32 a.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit Livingston Elementary School, leaving behind a lot of damage. The driver reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene, and police...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Major improvements are coming to parts of East Livingston Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is getting millions of dollars to help bring safety improvements to a section of East Livingston Avenue. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the city $12 million to help repair what residents call a dangerous stretch of East Livingston Ave. The money will help design and construct changes to make it safer to walk, bike and drive along the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Suspect in North Side homicide: 'Should have just driven off'

Columbus police homicide detectives say a man accused of causing the death of a 26-year-old Northeast Side man in an early Wednesday morning told them he "should have just driven off." Q'juantez Poole, 20, of the Northwest Side, made the statement while admitting to detectives that he emptied a 16-round...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer injured in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police officer was injured following a crash on Interstate 670 in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened just past Grandview Avenue on I-670 east just after 6:30 a.m. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officer was responding to a call when...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident

SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due …. SR-315 North closed through the morning commute due to accident. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August …. Pelotonia announces schedule, new race for August weekend. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WXGd4T. ODNR tackles...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home

Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting. A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JwcgWt. Students evacuated from Ridgeview Jr. High School …. This video discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is...
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus shoplifting suspect steals from store 5 times in 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing from a store five times within an hour on Christmas Eve. The man stole from a store on North Hamilton Road five times, all between the hour of 11:50 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., on Dec. 24, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH

