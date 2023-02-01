ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Who Was Made a Quadriplegic After ‘Horrific’ Southwest Airlines Jetway Fall, Dies 11 Months Later

By Mateusz Maszczynski
New York Post

Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway

A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Disabled Woman Dies Months After Falling While Deplaning Southwest Flight

A disabled Florida woman said to have been “thrown” from her wheelchair while deplaning a Southwest flight—a fiasco at Fort Lauderdale's airport that allegedly took place because employees refused to help her—died this month from injuries she sustained in the fall, her family wrote on GoFundMe. Gaby Assouline, 25, was paralyzed in the accident and was bedridden for 11 months before she died on Jan. 22. Assouline never spoke again after the accident and she was kept alive by a feeding tube, her mother said. The ordeal led Assouline's family to sue Southwest, placing the blame on the airline for her “catastrophic” injuries. Southwest responded in court saying Assouline refused help from flight attendants moments before her fall. “Gaby's life was tragically interrupted 11 months ago but she put up the greatest fight with grace, friends, laughter and the strong belief that she would leave the hospital and come home very soon,” the family wrote. “Unfortunately, complications robbed Gaby of that ending.”Read it at New York Post
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
