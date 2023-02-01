Woman Who Was Made a Quadriplegic After ‘Horrific’ Southwest Airlines Jetway Fall, Dies 11 Months Later

Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway
A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
Disabled Woman Dies Months After Falling While Deplaning Southwest Flight
A disabled Florida woman said to have been “thrown” from her wheelchair while deplaning a Southwest flight—a fiasco at Fort Lauderdale's airport that allegedly took place because employees refused to help her—died this month from injuries she sustained in the fall, her family wrote on GoFundMe. Gaby Assouline, 25, was paralyzed in the accident and was bedridden for 11 months before she died on Jan. 22. Assouline never spoke again after the accident and she was kept alive by a feeding tube, her mother said. The ordeal led Assouline's family to sue Southwest, placing the blame on the airline for her “catastrophic” injuries. Southwest responded in court saying Assouline refused help from flight attendants moments before her fall. “Gaby's life was tragically interrupted 11 months ago but she put up the greatest fight with grace, friends, laughter and the strong belief that she would leave the hospital and come home very soon,” the family wrote. “Unfortunately, complications robbed Gaby of that ending.”Read it at New York Post
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Shocking New Photos Emerge of Sea World Helicopter Crash Survivors Moments After Mid-Air Collision
On Monday, January 2, two helicopters were on their normal route over an Australian theme park when the unthinkable occurred. While one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing, they crashed in mid-air, killing the pilot and three Sea World visitors. The remaining eight people on the aircraft...
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
Spirit Airlines Captain Runs Out Of Cockpit After Woman Yells “I Hope Y’All Crash And Die!”
A woman thrown off a Spirit Airlines flight reacted to other passengers booing her by screaming, “I hope ya’ll crash and die!” at the front of the plane. Her quip prompted the Captain to storm out of the cockpit in search of her. Woman Yells “I Hope...
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
New Report Says Black Woman Sucked into Plane Engine Was ‘Warned’ Not to Get Close
A plane’s cooldown session ended in death. Courtney Edwards, a 34-year-old ground worker at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport, was sucked into the engine of a plane during her shift on December 31. According to a preliminary report published on Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the...
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
Indian Airline Accidentally Left 55 Passengers Behind After Staff Forget They Were Sitting On Bus
An Indian airline accidentally left 55 passengers behind after staff forgot they were still on one of four buses that were transporting customers to the aircraft. India’s civil aviation regulator has reportedly demanded an explanation from the airline over Monday’s snafu. Go First flight G8-116 was already running...
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
Video appears to show moments after a baby was ditched by parents at an airport, leaving airline staffers in 'shock:' 'She left him here!'
"What?" one seemingly surprised employee can be heard saying, while another interjected, "I'm in shock," according to a translation of the footage.
Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say
The 78-year-old from Wisconsin was snorkeling in the U.S. Virgin Islands, police said.
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
