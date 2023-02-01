Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Cancelled ‘Titanfall’ game was reportedly an ‘Apex Legends’ campaign
Following reports that EA had cancelled an unannounced single-player game set in the shared universe of Titanfall and Apex Legends, it’s now been claimed the title was intended to be a campaign mode for Apex Legends. Following Bloomberg‘s report on the cancellation of the game codenamed Titanfall Legends, journalist...
NME
The AAA games industry is doomed
The video games industry is in big trouble. It’s easy to roll your eyes at a big headline like “the games industry is doomed” – I did, and I wrote the bloody thing. But the business of making and selling games has changed and the publishers – often a handful of decision-making executives – just aren’t getting the message.
NME
‘The Day Before’ fans aren’t impressed with long-awaited gameplay trailer
Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.
NME
Discord voice chat arrives on PS5 for beta testers
Discord has announced that it will be bringing voice chat directly to PS5, and will support cross-platform channels. In a blog post published today (February 2), Discord announced that it will soon support voice chat on PS5 consoles. Starting from today, anyone enrolled in the PS5 System Software Beta Program...
NME
‘Forza Motorsport’ release date, trailers and latest news
Forza Motorsport looks set to be an ambitious entry into the long-running racing-sim franchise. It’s a reboot of sorts, and the first game in the series to launch on current-get hardware. It’s a little different to the Forza Horizon games, which are a separate series entirely. Forza Motorsport is pure racing, offering a much deeper and more granualar suite of customization options.
NME
‘Hitman Freelancer’ safe clues and how to open safes
Hitman 3 just received a brand new mode called Freelancer. It’s a rogue-like of sorts, tasking players with taking on a series of contracts that increase in difficulty. Items are carried over between missions, and if you lose, you lose pretty much everything. Want to open Hitman Freelancer safes?...
Comments / 0