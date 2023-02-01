Fntastic shared new footage of The Day Before for the first time since 2021 yesterday (February 2), but fans weren’t impressed. Earlier this year, Fntastic promised a gameplay reveal trailer for The Day Before would be released in January. However, developers postponed both the launch of the game and the premier of the trailer due to legal issues that stemmed from Fntastic forgetting to trademark the name of their game.

