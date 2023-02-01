ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots

The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
No, US capitalism wasn't 'shaped largely by chattel slavery'

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, recently declared that “capitalism in the United States was shaped largely by chattel slavery.”. The 1619 Project , published three and a half years ago, argued that 1619, the year the first slave ship is widely believed to have arrived in what is now the U.S., was as foundational to America as the year 1776 and that the legacy of chattel slavery still shapes our society.
This day in history: House passes 13th amendment, abolishing slavery in US

(CBS DETROIT) - On this day in 1865, the House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery in the United States.  When the Civil War began, President Abraham Lincoln's goal was restoring the Union, according to History.com.Early on in the war, the Union started to keep escaped enslaved people instead of returning them to their owners.Then, in September 1862, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation freed all enslaved people in states that rebelled against the Union.This document did not free all enslaved people in the United States at the time, as it only applied to enslaved people in the Confederacy, and not those in border states, according to historians.An amendment abolishing slavery passed the U.S. Senate in 1864 but did not pass in the House. Lincoln returned to the White House and wanted the amendment to receive bipartisan support, but many resisted. Congress passed the amendment 119 to 56 on Jan. 31, 1865, just above the two-thirds majority necessary to pass it. It was ratified in December 1865.The amendment stated, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude...shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
