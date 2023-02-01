Read full article on original website
Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots
The House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horrors” committed by authoritarian dictatorships with no resemblance to anything advocated by democratic socialists.The text is a mess. It’s full of bad history, sloppy definitions, and extreme libertarian rhetoric. It reads to me like...
Photos Appear to Show Second Chinese Balloon Passing Over Latin America
The Pentagon confirmed on Friday that they were aware of another Chinese surveillance balloon crossing Latin America.
Top Russian Official Blames America's Values for Sparking Ukraine War
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed "American exceptionalism" as a cause for the conflict.
Washington Examiner
No, US capitalism wasn't 'shaped largely by chattel slavery'
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, recently declared that “capitalism in the United States was shaped largely by chattel slavery.”. The 1619 Project , published three and a half years ago, argued that 1619, the year the first slave ship is widely believed to have arrived in what is now the U.S., was as foundational to America as the year 1776 and that the legacy of chattel slavery still shapes our society.
This day in history: House passes 13th amendment, abolishing slavery in US
(CBS DETROIT) - On this day in 1865, the House of Representatives passed the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery in the United States. When the Civil War began, President Abraham Lincoln's goal was restoring the Union, according to History.com.Early on in the war, the Union started to keep escaped enslaved people instead of returning them to their owners.Then, in September 1862, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation freed all enslaved people in states that rebelled against the Union.This document did not free all enslaved people in the United States at the time, as it only applied to enslaved people in the Confederacy, and not those in border states, according to historians.An amendment abolishing slavery passed the U.S. Senate in 1864 but did not pass in the House. Lincoln returned to the White House and wanted the amendment to receive bipartisan support, but many resisted. Congress passed the amendment 119 to 56 on Jan. 31, 1865, just above the two-thirds majority necessary to pass it. It was ratified in December 1865.The amendment stated, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude...shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains About Her $174,000 Congressional Salary
The Republican lawmaker described the pitfalls of her job, including the large amount of time it requires.
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Ex-Russian Official Predicts an Attack on Moscow Is 'Bound to Happen'
A former deputy foreign minister of Russia said a strike on Moscow would be one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines."
Lauren Boebert Dismayed Americans Only Own 46 Percent of World's Firearms
Boebert also criticized a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a Special Order speech in the House Wednesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked by Conservatives for Chinese Spy Balloon Idea
The Georgia Republican tweeted in support of civilians attempting to shoot down the suspected surveillance balloon with their personal firearms.
Ukraine Preparing 'Assault Brigades' to Take Back Crimea
"We have already started forming units that are aimed at liberating our territories and reaching internationally recognized borders," a Ukrainian official said.
Video of Alleged Sky 'Explosion' in Billings Unleashes Wild Conspiracies
A purported "explosion" over Montana is unrelated to the Chinese spy balloon currently over the U.S., which was spawned conspiracy theories of its own.
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
Russia Responds to West Reportedly Giving Ukraine Longer-Range Weapons
"It will not change the course of events," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. "The special military operation will continue."
Trump Claims Fox is Trying to Make Him Look 'as Bad as Possible'
The former president slammed the news outlet for "always" finding polls that are "an outlier, usually old and non-credible."
China Offers Explanation for Spy Balloon
U.S. officials said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over Montana.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
