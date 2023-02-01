ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
OK! Magazine

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Attorney Believes The 'Innocent' Couple Will Get A Retrial: 'They're Going To Fight'

Though Todd and Julie Chrisley each began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17, their attorney, Alex Little, thinks they still have a good chance of getting a retrial.As OK! reported, the spouses were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, leading to a seven-year sentence for Julie, 50, and a twelve-year stint for her husband, 53. However, Little claimed several errors were made in court."The very beginning of this case there was an unconstitutional search by the Georgia Department of Revenue," the attorney stated in a new interview, nothing they believe some docs were "unlawfully" seized. "This...
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
Deadline

Alec Baldwin “Acted With Reckless Disregard” On ‘Rust’ Set, D.A. Says; Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Formally Filed Over Fatal Shooting – Update

UPDATED with more details from filings: Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did not follow safety procedures and acted in “a negligent manner,” according to a formal filing Tuesday in New Mexico of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Just filed, the dense document also contends that the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza was not properly inspected, that ongoing safety issues on the set were not addressed, that Baldwin neglected to take required training, and that the veteran actor directly pointed a gun at someone on...
newsnationnow.com

What does Curtis ‘Cousin Eddie’ Smith know in Murdaugh case?

(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh claims Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith is responsible for the death of his wife and son. The attorney representing Smith, however, believes her client will be a star witness in Murdaugh’s trial and that as a result, Smith’s name will be cleared.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

