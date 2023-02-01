Read full article on original website
Related
Judge OKs settlement in Mallory Beach lawsuit, Buster Murdaugh dropped as defendant
Moselle, the Murdaugh’s 1,772-acre hunting estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered, will be sold to cover the settlement for victims of the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.
Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyers Inadvertently “Opened The Door” To Evidence About His Other Alleged Crimes, A Judge Ruled
Prosecutors want to convince the jury that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his alleged financial crimes.
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
After prosecutors announced charges against Alec Baldwin for film set shooting, experts say they could be making a 'strange play' to 'threaten' him into taking a plea deal
Prosecutors announced Thursday that they plan to charge Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in cinematography Halyna Hutchins' death.
BET
Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Asks The Court To Throw Out George Floyd Murder Conviction
Derek Chauvin’s attorney requested an appeals court to overturn the George Floyd murder conviction. According to CBS News, William Mohrman, Chauvin's attorney, said before the Minnesota Court of Appeals that his client did not receive a fair trial. "The primary issue on this appeal is whether a criminal defendant...
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Todd & Julie Chrisley's Attorney Believes The 'Innocent' Couple Will Get A Retrial: 'They're Going To Fight'
Though Todd and Julie Chrisley each began their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17, their attorney, Alex Little, thinks they still have a good chance of getting a retrial.As OK! reported, the spouses were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, leading to a seven-year sentence for Julie, 50, and a twelve-year stint for her husband, 53. However, Little claimed several errors were made in court."The very beginning of this case there was an unconstitutional search by the Georgia Department of Revenue," the attorney stated in a new interview, nothing they believe some docs were "unlawfully" seized. "This...
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Bustle
Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
The last video Paul Murdaugh recorded, filmed just minutes before he was killed, shows a chocolate Labrador retriever wagging its tail. In the background, there are three voices — including one that Paul’s friends say belongs to Alex Murdaugh.
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S....
Alex Murdaugh hysterical but dry-eyed at crime scene, body cam shows
Alex Murdaugh was hysterical but had no 'physical tears' after he says he found the slain bodies of his wife and youngest son, a prosecution witness testified Thursday.
NBC Los Angeles
Fake Cannabis Billionaire Justin Costello Pleads Guilty in $35 Million Fraud, With Recommended Prison Term of 10 Years
Justin Costello, who posed as a billionaire and twice-wounded Special Forces Iraq vet to dupe investors while portraying himself as a legal cannabis mogul, pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Prosecutors in federal court in Seattle agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 years in prison for Costello, according to a...
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Va. Supreme Court reverses decision to award $1 million to family of man killed by VBPD
The Virginia Supreme Court has reversed a decision to award $1 million to the estate of Jeffrey Tyree, the man fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer in 2019.
“Going for the kill”: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison amid new grand jury probe
The Manhattan district attorney's office on Monday began presenting evidence to a new grand jury about former President Donald Trump's role in hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, according to The New York Times. The grand jury was recently impaneled and District Attorney...
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
Alec Baldwin “Acted With Reckless Disregard” On ‘Rust’ Set, D.A. Says; Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Formally Filed Over Fatal Shooting – Update
UPDATED with more details from filings: Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did not follow safety procedures and acted in “a negligent manner,” according to a formal filing Tuesday in New Mexico of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Just filed, the dense document also contends that the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza was not properly inspected, that ongoing safety issues on the set were not addressed, that Baldwin neglected to take required training, and that the veteran actor directly pointed a gun at someone on...
newsnationnow.com
What does Curtis ‘Cousin Eddie’ Smith know in Murdaugh case?
(NewsNation) — Alex Murdaugh claims Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith is responsible for the death of his wife and son. The attorney representing Smith, however, believes her client will be a star witness in Murdaugh’s trial and that as a result, Smith’s name will be cleared.
Hear what Van Jones thinks about Black officers charged in Tyre Nichols case
CNN political commentator Van Jones discusses the Tyre Nichols case and whether racial bias played a role in the killing.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1114M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5