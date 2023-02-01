Read full article on original website
Slow Ratcheting Up of Ukraine Aid Lays Out Welcome Mat to China in Taiwan | Opinion
While the critically important decision to supply main battle tanks has rightly been lauded, we ought not be fooled into thinking that our efforts in Ukraine have been a triumph.
Chinese Spy Balloon Over U.S. Sparks Wave of Backlash for Biden
"President Trump would have never tolerated this," Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said while demanding that Biden shoot down the balloon "immediately."
Angry Democrats Say Chinese Balloon 'Further Inflames Relations'
Representative Andy Kim told Newsweek the surveillance balloon was a "reckless move" by President Xi Jinping.
Trump Lawyer Slams Republicans' Chinese Spy Balloon Response
The Pentagon has declined to shoot down the suspected surveillance craft, citing the danger of debris falling onto citizens below.
Top Russian Official Blames America's Values for Sparking Ukraine War
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blamed "American exceptionalism" as a cause for the conflict.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains About Her $174,000 Congressional Salary
The Republican lawmaker described the pitfalls of her job, including the large amount of time it requires.
Was Russian TV Reporter Raped on Ukraine Front Line? What We Know
Chechnya's Akhmat battalion members allegedly carried out the attack on a Russian state television crew in Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine.
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
China Offers Explanation for Spy Balloon
U.S. officials said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over Montana.
Ukraine Preparing 'Assault Brigades' to Take Back Crimea
"We have already started forming units that are aimed at liberating our territories and reaching internationally recognized borders," a Ukrainian official said.
Ex-Russian Official Predicts an Attack on Moscow Is 'Bound to Happen'
A former deputy foreign minister of Russia said a strike on Moscow would be one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines."
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry said it is "assessing the situation" and that "both sides are calm and cautious."
House GOP's Committee Purge Continues as Another Democrat Member Pushed Out
Representative Ilhan Omar became the third Democrat to be stripped of her committee assignment since Republicans took back the House.
Trump Claims Fox is Trying to Make Him Look 'as Bad as Possible'
The former president slammed the news outlet for "always" finding polls that are "an outlier, usually old and non-credible."
Video of Alleged Sky 'Explosion' in Billings Unleashes Wild Conspiracies
A purported "explosion" over Montana is unrelated to the Chinese spy balloon currently over the U.S., which was spawned conspiracy theories of its own.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked by Conservatives for Chinese Spy Balloon Idea
The Georgia Republican tweeted in support of civilians attempting to shoot down the suspected surveillance balloon with their personal firearms.
Russia Responds to West Reportedly Giving Ukraine Longer-Range Weapons
"It will not change the course of events," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. "The special military operation will continue."
