ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chelsea confirm Enzo Fernandez transfer from Benfica for a British record fee

By Robert O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6qTP_0kYW5w1T00

Chelsea have confirmed World Cup-winner Enzo Fernandez has completed his British record £106.8million transfer from Benifica after negotiations went to the final hours of a dramatic transfer deadline day.

Benfica were first to announce the signing overnight and Chelsea hailed Fernandez’s capture on Wednesday morning.

“The Argentinian midfielder has completed his transfer from Benfica to Chelsea,” said a statement on the club’s website.

The Argentinian midfielder has completed his transfer from Benfica to Chelsea

Chelsea statement

The PA news agency understands that the 22-year-old undertook a medical in Lisbon on Tuesday evening as the clubs worked towards an agreement, with disagreements relating to the instalments in which the fee will be paid taking the deal down to the wire.

Fernandez becomes the eighth signing of a frantic window for the Blues, with a total January spend by owner Todd Boehly of around £318m.

Fernandez, who won the Silver Ball for best young player during Argentina’s triumphant World Cup in Qatar last year, has signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract, in keeping with the club’s policy this season of signing players on lengthy terms in order to spread their outgoings and remain within UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

It takes the Blues’ spending since Boehly bought the club last May to more than £550m, though PA understands that UEFA are set to close the loophole that has allowed for such a large outlay by limiting contract length to five years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0

LONDON (AP) — Enzo Fernandez’s debut for Chelsea fizzled out as Fulham earned a worthy 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Friday. Fernandez, the most expensive player in British soccer history, was largely kept subdued. Chelsea was left stranded in ninth and its indifferent form was extended to one win in six in the league.
The Independent

Declan Rice will blow Enzo Fernandez fee ‘out of the water’ if he leaves West Ham, David Moyes says

David Moyes says England midfielder Declan Rice will blow the British transfer record “out of the water” if he ever leaves West Ham.The 24-year-old turned in a superb individual display as the Hammers fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at in-form Newcastle.Chelsea this week set a new mark of £106.8million in bringing in World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, but Moyes believes the much-admired Rice would go for more than that.Hammers boss Moyes said: “I don’t know if I need to say the words, I think you can say the words if you watched it the way I...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
The Independent

Chelsea held by Fulham as record spending fails to ignite attacking spark

If the argument from Chelsea is that this is all a long-term investment, this game against Fulham certainly made it feel like it. Over £300m worth of January investment still offered up another 0-0 draw, that tested attention levels more than Financial Fair Play regulations. Enzo Fernandez, who came straight into the starting XI after his British record deadline day signing, admittedly looked tidy. But £106m warrants more than tidy.That is perhaps the most generous description of Graham Potter’s football right now. It is occasionally nice, and you can see a nascent idea taking shape, but it doesn’t exactly...
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Amrabat, Deulofeu, Pogba

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham,19, from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Football Transfers) Fiorentina were left frustrated by Todd Boehly as the Chelsea owner took it upon himself to try to sign Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, on loan on transfer deadline day. (New York Times via Talksport)
Yardbarker

Skriniar, Darmian & Dumfries All Playing For Two Spots On The Right In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Broadcaster Reports

All of Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, and Denzel Dumfries are playing for the two spots on the right side of Inter’s starting eleven in the Milan derby this weekend. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInter1908, who report that the Nerazzurri trio are all in contention to start between the right-sided centre-back role, and the right-wingback position.
The Independent

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Liverpool suffered a Molineux nightmare as Jurgen Klopp’s side were outclassed by Wolves.Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed a stunning 3-0 win for the hosts as the shambolic Reds continued to sink.Liverpool are floundering in 10th after a third straight Premier League away defeat and - aside from a spell after the break - were embarrassed by fired-up Wolves.Next up they welcome a reinvigorated Everton before a trip to Newcastle serves as a stark reminder of the change in fortunes at Anfield and St James’ Park.With the Reds already out of title...
The Independent

Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal

Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
SB Nation

Brazil U20 win again, Andrey Santos scores again

Brazil continue to live up to their billing as favorites at the CONMEBOL U20 Championship, notching a second straight win in the second group stage, after an unbeaten first group stage, with a 3-0 victory over Venezuela last night — which was a bit closer than the final scoreline would indicate, with Brazil leaving it late to make sure of things with two goals in the final five minutes.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Wolves defeat is pinnacle of Liverpool’s problems

Jurgen Klopp refused to defend his players after wretched Liverpool were thumped 3-0 at Wolves.Joel Matip’s own goal set the tone for an awful defeat as the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes.Craig Dawson grabbed a debut goal and Ruben Neves piled on the misery with Wolves recording their biggest win for almost a year.Liverpool are languishing in 10th in the Premier League having lost three straight top-flight away games for the first time since 2012.Alisson Becker described the frustration and disappointment in Liverpool’s dressing room following #WOLLIV.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2023They now host Everton before...
Yardbarker

Probable XIs for Inter vs. Milan – Pobega to get the nod after all

In the last 24 hours, there have been many rumours regarding AC Milan’s starting XI for the derby against Inter tomorrow. However, it looks like Stefano Pioli will go with his first idea, a report claims. The manager has decided to switch from the 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3,...
The Independent

Italy vs France line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

France look to defend their Six Nations title and start their bid when they travel to Italy.It promises to be a massive year for Les Bleus, who will host the World Cup this year and are one of the favourites both then and now.Their fiercest competition comes in the shape of the No 1 ranked side in the world: Ireland.Their victory over Wales in the opener in Cardiff on Saturday, including a bonus point, makes the meeting in week two in Dublin a tantalising prospect.Here’s everything you need to know about the game in Rome.When is Italy vs France?The...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy