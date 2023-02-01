ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson: Anyone who thinks I lied about lockdown parties is ‘out of their mind’

By Sam Blewett
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has accused anyone who suspects he deliberately covered up lockdown parties in No 10 of being “out of their mind”.

The former prime minister said the claim was “strictly for the birds”, despite being under investigation for allegedly lying to Parliament over lockdown breaches.

In an interview with Tory MP Nadine Dorries , who Mr Johnson is believed to have recommended for a peerage, he said he thought their mid-pandemic gatherings were “within the rules”.

He insisted he had to be “respectful” to the cross-party Commons Privileges Committee that is undertaking the partygate inquiry.

We all thought what we were doing - or certainly, I thought what we were doing - was within the rules

Boris Johnson

“But I’ll just repeat what I’ve said before, and I hope it’s obvious to everybody, that anybody who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that were breaking lockdown rules in No 10, or then knowingly covering up parties that were illicit that other people were going to, that’s all strictly for the birds,” he added.

“And if anybody thinks like that, they’re out of their mind.”

Mr Johnson, speaking to his diehard loyalist for her new TalkTV show, insisted Downing Street was “thinking desperately” about Covid-19 testing and the vaccine rollout at the time.

“We all thought what we were doing – or certainly, I thought what we were doing – was within the rules. And what we certainly thought was that we were working blindingly hard on some massive priorities for the country,” he added.

The former prime minister, forced out of office by the Conservatives after a series of scandals, is expected to give evidence to the inquiry in the coming months.

He repeatedly told the Commons there were no rule-breaking parties in Downing Street, and that the rules had been followed at all times.

But the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for breaches of Covid rules, including to Mr Johnson himself, for offences spanning a series of gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

The Privileges Committee has been sifting through a mound of written evidence handed over by Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street.

If the committee rules Mr Johnson did lie to Parliament and a suspension of more than 10 sitting days is approved by the House of Commons, he could face a challenging by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Also in the extracts released ahead of the full broadcast of the interview with his former culture secretary, Mr Johnson claims “it is literally true that Brexit helped save lives” with the vaccine rollout.

The claim, which comes amid signs that Brexit support is waning around the third anniversary of the UK leaving the European Union, is contested.

Mr Johnson said leaving the European Medicines Agency meant the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was “totally free to decide how fast to approve the vaccine”.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do that vaccine rollout so fast,” he said.

“And you know, it is literally true that Brexit helped save lives. And people’s eyes bulge a bit when you say that, but it happens to be true.”

However, at the time, the UK was still in the transition period out of the EU and MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: “We have been able to authorise the supply of this vaccine using provisions under European law.”

The Independent

Joe Biden addresses Chinese ‘spy balloon’: ‘We’re gonna take care of it’

President Joe Biden said he was going to “take care of” the Chinese balloon in US airspace.Speaking to reporters in New York, Mr Biden was asked if he would consider shooting the balloon down. “We’re gonna take care of it”, the president replied.The balloon has been spotted above northern USA, something American defence officials branded an “unacceptable” breach of their airspace. China rejected the notion that they have been spying on the US, with diplomat Wang Yi stating: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law.”Click here for our newsletters. Read More Biden refuses to answer ‘spy balloon’ questions after Blinken postpones China tripJoe Biden jokes Bill Clinton should use his speech as notes get mixed upWhat is the State of the Union address?
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Social media giants failing to tackling online misogyny could face huge fines under new law

Social media giants could face huge fines for failing to tackle online misogyny, under a new law.The Online Safety Bill, which is still being finalised, would enable Ofcom to fine companies but Tory peers including Baronesses Morgan, Bertin and Newlove are currently drafting a tougher amendment.Companies could be fined up to 10 per cent of their global turnover if they fail to abide by a code essentially outlawing online misogyny under their proposal.The Labour Party is expected to back the plan, with shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell stating that the bill had been “severely weakened” by the removal of provisions...
The Independent

