ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ashton Kutcher explains why he was ‘p***ed’ when ex-wife Demi Moore published memoir

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZZMj_0kYW5pqO00

Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was “f***ing pissed” when his ex-wife Demi Moore released her memoir in 2019.

Speaking to Esquire , the actor suggested the book’s debut caused an uptick of media attention on him and his family, before going on to say that he didn’t want “to open anything up in that realm”.

“I was f***ing pissed,” he said in the interview.

Kutcher and Moore were married for six years before ending their relationship in 2011.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh’s best friend of 40 years breaks down in tears as he describes learning he stole $192k from him

Alex Murdaugh’s former best friend of 40 years broke down in tears in court as he described the moment that he learned the disgraced attorney had stolen millions of dollars from his law firm clients – and $192,000 from himself.Chris Wilson choked up with emotion as he said the betrayal “knocked me down” and revealed that “I don’t know how to think any more” about the man he had known and “loved” for most of his life.“I was so mad. I had loved the guy for so long, and I probably still loved him a little bit, but I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

‘I work really hard and it really bothers me’: Kyle Richards responds to ‘frustrating’ Ozempic diet rumours

Kyle Richards has hit out at critics accusing her of using the diabetes medication drug, Ozempic, for weight loss purposes. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded to the rumours in a new interview, saying that she works “really hard” for her figure.Richards, 54, said that she “cannot stand” people alleging that she uses Ozempic to lose weight, adding that she goes to the gym for two hours every morning. “I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me, know that I’m up every day at like 5.30am, 6am at the latest,” she told Extra at...
The Independent

Rachel Stevens moves out of home with ex-husband Alex Bourne after split

Rachel Stevens has moved out of the home she shared with her ex-husband Alex Bourne, half a year after announcing they have separated.The former S Club 7 singer shared her feelings about the move in a new Instagram post and thanked her friends and followers for supporting her.Stevens, 44, announced in July 2022 that she and Bourne have made the “difficult decision” to separate after 12 years of marriage.In her latest post, she shared a selfie and wrote: “What a week it’s been… Sorry I’ve been MIA [missing in action]. I’ve just moved home today and I’m up to my...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy