ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Harford County Black History Month preview

By Maria Morales, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Patricia Cole, president of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, at the historic site. Photo by: Kenneth K. Lam 10/10/19 Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Wednesday marks the start of Black History Month and events are planned throughout Harford County to share the history of African Americans with a broader audience. Here are a few of the programs and activities planned:

Begins Feb. 2 | Integration Now: The Harford County Civil Rights Project

A new exhibit, “Integration Now: The Harford County Civil Rights Project,” opens Thursday at the Hays-Heighe House on the Harford Community College campus in Bel Air.

This exhibit explores issues of race and civil rights in Harford County from three different angles: housing, education and public accommodations. It connects local and personal stories to state and national narratives of the civil rights movement.

A physical companion to Prof. James Karmel’s grant-funded Harford County Civil Rights Project digital app, it also draws on numerous oral histories from community members. It provides space to voice difficult questions from Harford County’s history, to reflect on how far the county has come and considers the work that remains.

Exhibit hours are Tuesday, 1-3 p.m., Thursday, 3-5 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. through June 30. Pre-registration is required: 443-412-2539 or haysheighe@harford.edu . The Hays-Heighe House is wheelchair accessible. Guests who require other arrangements should contact Disability Support Services at least two weeks prior to visiting, 443-412-2402 or disabilitysupport@harford.edu .

Feb. 5 | Langston Hughes Youth Oratorical Contest

The 6th annual Langston Hughes Youth Oratorical Contest will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace.

This event celebrates the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center’s historic connections to tAfrican American writer Langston Hughes, and honors the legacy of those who advocated for equitable access to education for African American students in Harford County.

This year’s theme is: “Let life be like music.” Cash scholarships will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in the middle school and high school categories, and additional prizes will be awarded to the runners-up.

A reception will follow at the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, 555 Alliance Street.

Admission is free but reserved seating is required: hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-langston-hughes-youth-oratorical-contest/

Begins Feb. 6 | Indoor StoryWalk at Aberdeen Library

The Aberdeen Friends of Harford County Public Library group is supporting a family friendly Indoor StoryWalk featuring the book “Trombone Shorty,” an autobiography by Grammy-nominated musician Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. The book is a Caldecott Honor Book and American Library Association Coretta Scott King Book Award winner.

The StoryWalk will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through Feb. 17 at the library, 21 Franklin Street, and is free.

Feb. 7 | Newsreels & Discussion: Then and Now

View several short vintage film reels from the civils rights era and discuss how they present the movement and its issues with Julie Mancine, coordinator of the Hays-Heighe House and Harford Community County archivist.

The session will be Tuesday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. in Room 201 of the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. Seating is limited and reservations are required: HaysHeighe@harford.edu or 443-412-2539.

Feb. 9 | Civil Rights Leadership Awards

The Harford Civil Rights Project will host its first Civil Rights Leadership Awards on Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Dining Room at Harford Community College.

Admission is free and includes a reception. Reservations required by Friday: https://forms.office.com/r/x6EiJLZimX .

Feb. 10 | Havre de Grace Arts Collective presentation on the Harford Civil Rights Project

The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is hosting a lecture and slideshow on the Harford Civil Rights Project, presented by Prof. James Karmel of Harford Community College, who is director of the project.

The Harford Civil Rights Project traces the 20th-century civil rights movement in Harford County, with a free app that provides mobile access to the historical archives. Karmel will share stories and images about key places, people and events that shaped Harford County’s history.

The presentation will be Feb. 10, 7 p.m., at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. Havre de Grace. Admission is $10. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/prof-james-r-karmel-lecture-the-harford-civil-rights-project-tickets-495307436877

Feb. 11 | Omega Psi Phi book dedication

The Iota Nu chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., will hold its annual book dedication on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 N. Union Avenue.

Dante R. Brizill, author of “Red Ball Express: Greatness Under Fire,” will be guest speaker. Copies of his book will be dedicated to Harford County Public Library by members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in honor of Black History Month, along with copies of “They Call Me Big House” by author Clarence E. Gaines.

The event is free.

Feb. 14 | Historical Society virtual program on the history of the Havre de Grace Colored School

The Historical Society of Harford County will present a virtual program sharing the history of the Havre de Grace Colored School, Harford County’s first public high school for African American students, on Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m. Patricia Cole, president of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center, will be the speaker.

The program is free, registration is required: harfordhistory.org/event/history-of-havre-de-grace-colored-high-school/

Begins Feb. 16 | Tea Time

Enjoy tea and a light luncheon with a civil rights-themed presentation at Hays-Heighe House, built in 1808 and named to the National Register of Historic Places.

Dates: Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 9. Tea time is 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tickets: $20, advanced purchase is required: 443-412-2539 or haysheighe@harford.edu .

Feb. 21 | The Trifecta: Tips for Researching the Formerly Enslaved

Take a deep dive through case studies to learn how Civil War records, the Freedmen’s Bureau and Probates/Successions come together to reveal the pre-emancipation, post emancipation and 20th-century lives of the formerly enslaved and their families in this virtual genealogy workshop with the Harford County Public Library.

The session will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Registration required: hcplonline.org .

Feb. 23 | Aberdeen Library discusses the history of segregated schools in Harford County

The Aberdeen Library will hold a presentation and discussion of the Havre de Grace Colored School and Consolidated Schools of Harford County on Feb. 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hear how African American students’ perseverance, tenacity and resilience enabled them to navigate through inequities inherent in segregated schools and succeed against the odds.

The event will bein the Meeting Room at the library and is free. The library is at 21 Franklin Street.

Feb. 26 | Hiplet Ballerinas perform at the Amoss Center

The Hiplet™ Ballerinas, a performance group based out of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center, will perform at the Amoss Center on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

Hiplet fuses classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles that are rooted in communities of color. It was specifically designed to make ballet accessible to all by mixing it with current popular music that will be familiar to audiences who don’t normally attend ballet performances. Performances incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe, while showcasing Hiplet’s trademark movements to popular music from Black Violin to Beyoncé and Prince.

Reserved seating tickets are $35 Premier, $30 Orchestra and $25 Terrace. To purchase tickets, harfordevents.com/ . For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211 two weeks in advance.

Feb. 27 | Book discussion at Bel Air Library

The Bel Air Library will discuss the adult nonfiction book, “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation” by Imani Perry as part of its Winter Reading Challenge. The free event will be Feb. 27 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the library, 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air.

Monthlong | Harford County Public Library

Throughout February, the 11 branches of the Harford County Public Library system will have Black History Month book displays, themed Take & Make kits, and activities such as scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more. Information: hcplonline.org .

Comments / 1

Related
DCist

5 Local Black-Owned Businesses To Check Out This Black History Month (Or Anytime)

Black history and culture is ubiquitous in D.C. — many locals have visited the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Anacostia or the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture at the National Mall. But the impact Black culture has made on the Washington region goes beyond historical sites and museums; the long history of Black entrepreneurship in D.C. has led to a thriving Black business community, one that spans fashion, food, music, wellness, and other areas.
WASHINGTON, DC
Baltimore Times

Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market

$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Revitalized Lexington Market brings back memories, restores hope

BALTIMORE – Lexington Market is an iconic structure that, to some people, represents the heart and soul of Black Baltimore.Habibah Sayyed has fond memories of Lexington Market stretching back for decades."I'm a little past 70 and I grew up in Baltimore born and reared," Sayyed said.As the longest continually operated public market in the country, Lexington Market remains a community anchor and source of pride for black Baltimoreans from generations past."My mom, my grandmother, my great grandparents my aunts and cousins—everybody came to Lexington market to get the best of the best of everything," Sayyed said.Historian Johns Hopkins with Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
americanfarmpublications.com

Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame

HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial

BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

Lexington Market downtown celebrates grand opening with fanfare, more Black-owned businesses

Lexington Market vendor Robin Holmes owns Deddle's Donuts, a Black and woman-owned small business. Community members, business owners and government leaders celebrated the grand opening of Lexington Market in downtown Baltimore City on Tuesday. The remodeled, 60,000-square-foot space features restaurants, bookstores, a flower shop and more. Officials say revitalizing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening

TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
TOWSON, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy